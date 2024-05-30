You can already nab the Samsung Galaxy A55 for 20% off, just months after launch – now just AU$558

A phone that has just shot to the top of our best cheap phones round-up, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is one of the best phones you can buy without breaking the bank. Carrying on the strong legacy of the excellent Samsung Galaxy A54 and the A-series that came before it, what sets the A55 apart from its predecessors and other mid-range handsets is its looks.



While the A54 was certainly good looking, it looked like most other phones in this price bracket – like a cheap alternative to the flagship line . The Galaxy A55 does not. With a beautiful blend of coloured glass and metal, the A55's plastic-free design screams quality. Making it look and feel like a premium handset and remain at a tasty price – a price that just got even tastier.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G (128GB) | AU$699 AU$558 at Amazon (save AU$141)

In our Samsung Galaxy A55 review , it wasn't just its stylish design that caught our eye. As well as being a pretty handset, the A55 also provides fantastic battery life and performance at this price range. Whether you're gaming, trying your hand at photography or watching movies, the Galaxy A55 will handle it all proficiently – and look dang good doing it.

Samsung Galaxy A55 | AU$399 at Amaysim with 28-day plan Fancy a new plan to go with your new phone? This deal at Amaysim knocks the price of the phone down to just AU$399, or AU$429 if you include the price of the plan. There's no lock-in contracts to deal with, though – just the one month – and Amaysim is part of the Optus network, providing 5G connection, unlimited international talk and text, the ability to bank unused data and an eSIM option.

Bigger and better than its predecessor, with a larger display, upgraded chipset and better battery life, at its original price point the Galaxy A55 offered excellent value. At just over AU$550, hard to ignore would be an understatement. With a rear camera trio boasting a 50MP main camera, an ultra-wide camera and macro camera, there is no photo that the Galaxy A55 can't handle. Where it really excels against others in this class, though, is in low-light situations. Whether it's moonlit selfies, group shots in dimly-lit restaurants or candid pet pics in the hazy light of the TV, the A55 will have no issues snapping beautiful shots in the darkness of night.

Probably the weakest feature of the Galaxy A55 is its audio performance, but that's only because it performs so well everywhere else. With more than satisfactory studio speakers, you'll have no problems listening to music in the shower – don't worry, it has an IP67 rating – or podcasts from your pocket while you do the laundry. If you're like a little more from your listening though, Amazon has you covered.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro | AU$349 AU$179 at Kogan (save AU$170) To help fix those audio niggles, you can add a set of headphones, and there’s no better natural pairing than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.. With great ANC for an earbud, a classy design, supreme comfort and fantastic sound quality, the only thing that held them back from a perfect score in our Samsung Galaxy Pro Buds 2 review was a slightly sub-par battery life. If you're in the market for buds to pair with your new phone, or just NEED some new headphones, this is a great deal. Save an extra AU$10 with a Kogan First 14-day free trial

While we highly recommend the Samsung Galaxy A55, there are plenty of other deals to be had right now and with EOFY deals and Amazon sales imminent, more are on their way. If you want a little more from your handset, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently 15% off, but you can check out our Samsung EOFY deals to ensure you're getting the best value.