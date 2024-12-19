New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus renders give us a clear look at their screens

Supposedly leaked renders show the front of both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra

The designs appear similar to the S24 line, but with curvier corners on the Ultra

This leak lines up exactly with previous leaked images

You can tell we’re getting close to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as there are seemingly new leaks about these phones every single day. Indeed, today’s leak takes the form of some renders showing the front of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus.

Shared by Evan Blass – a leaker with a superb track record – these images don’t really show anything new, but they provide yet more evidence that Samsung will be changing the design of the Ultra by giving the new model curvier corners than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

That said, the corners are still less curvy in these images than those of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, presumably so that it will still be easy to distinguish Samsung’s top phone from the rest of the S25 line.

The Galaxy S25 Plus (left) and the S25 Ultra (right) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Corners aside, you can see in these images that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra unsurprisingly has slightly smaller bezels than the S25 Plus. In fact, we’d recently heard that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might have the smallest bezels of any phone.

You can also see that both phones have a single-lens punch-hole camera at the top-center of the screen, which is in line with their predecessors.

Similar from the back, too

Sadly, we can’t see the back of the phones here, but previous leaks – including photos of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – have shown us their rear panels. Going by those, these phones look a lot like their predecessors from the back, albeit with darker rings around the camera lenses.

So, we’re not expecting drastic design changes, but of course the Samsung Galaxy S25 colors probably will differ from those of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and bigger changes are expected on the inside – including the likely presence of a top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are all widely rumored to be launching on January 22, so we should know exactly what they have to offer soon.