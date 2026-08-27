My housemate keeps losing their keys, so I bought them these AirTag dupes that are better value

Bluetooth trackers have been life-changing for keeping tabs on my valuables — even for mundane items that I always seem to lose, like umbrellas — and I now can’t imagine a world without them. Options such as the Apple AirTag (first and second generations) and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 dominate the sector, but thankfully there are more affordable alternatives that work just as well.

So, when my housemate kept losing their keys, I felt compelled to reveal the benefits of owning a Bluetooth tracker. That's when I stumbled upon a deal on the Ugreen FineTrack Duo 4-pack on Amazon for 39% off and immediately bought it so I could pair one of them with the newly cut house key before handing it over.

And my housemate hasn’t lost their keys since! Indeed, I’ve found the Ugreen FineTrack to be excellent value compared to Apple AirTag (which I also use), and I particularly appreciate the built-in notch that lets you directly attach it to a keyring without needing a separate split ring or any other accessory.

I was surprised to learn how loud they are as well — I can certainly vouch for Ugreen’s 80dB-100dB claim, which is louder than the AirTag’s 60dB (or 40dB inside a bag, which is barely louder than a refrigerator hum). When you’re at the other end of a house and need to find a mislaid item, that extra loudness is priceless.

Save 39% (AU$26.67) Ugreen FineTrack Duo (4-pack): was AU$67.99 now AU$41.32 at Amazon At just over AU$10 a pop, the FineTrack Duo supports both iOS and Android, making it more versatile than the AirTags and Android-only trackers from Samsung, Google and more. It also charges via USB-C instead of using a replaceable one-use button cell battery. There are other versions available, including iOS-only and Android-only models, but the FineTrack Duo is a great gift option if you’re not sure what phone the recipient owns. Note that there's an extra discount available, and the final price will appear at checkout.

The Ugreen FineTrack Duo lets you instantly locate your valuables via Apple Find My or Google Find Hub, and you can make the tracker play a sound when you are within Bluetooth range. You also get a notification when the tag moves out of range, and there’s even a ‘Lost Mode’ that can be activated, whereby you supply your contact information, which someone else can view if they recover it.

The battery is rated for one year and charges via USB-C, so you won’t need a wireless magnetic charger, though the protective dust plug over the charging port isn’t attached to the FineTrack Duo and could easily be lost.

Amazon sells iOS-only and Android-only models that are slimmer, but there are bundles too, including this one with the card-shaped wallet finder that’s also available for AU$82.12.