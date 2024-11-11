Calling content creators – Amazon just slashed the price of DJI’s best-ever phone gimbal
41% off the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is the biggest discount we've ever seen, by some margin
By golly, we have found a great deal for you – the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 for £85 at Amazon (it was £145). That's 41% off and the lowest-ever price for DJI's most advanced phone gimbal, which is rarely on sale. We've previously seen it reduced by £10 or even £20, but by £60? Never before.
We're not quite sure whether this stellar deal has anything to do with the first rumors of a potential successor, the Osmo Mobile 7, appearing online, but neither are we complaining – you simply won't find a better price for our favorite phone gimbal in this year's Black Friday deals. Currently, this deal is only available at Amazon in the UK, but we will update this page should any other deals crop up.
Today's best DJI Osmo Action 6 deal
DJI's best-ever phone gimbal gets its biggest-ever discount – a huge 41% off for a sale price of just £85. The 4.5-star-rated gimbal is lightweight, compact, and comfortable and provides excellent stabilization for your smartphone, steadying your shots on the move and elevating the quality of your content.
In our DJI Osmo Mobile 6 review, we gave the flagship phone gimbal 4.5 stars, calling it DJI's most advanced gimbal yet; it's a pleasure to use. It feels great in the hand and delivers superb smartphone stabilization, plus an all-around unbeatable user experience. It's lightweight and compact, folds neatly away when not in use, and the companion Mimo app works well.
With the Osmo Mobile 6 being released over two years ago in September 2022 and unconfirmed rumors that the Osmo Mobile 7 is on the way, you might wonder if this Osmo Mobile 6 deal is still worth it. We can categorically say that yes, it is.
There's not exactly much more that DJI can do to improve the Osmo Mobile 6 with a potential successor. Perhaps a better battery life, infinite tracking, and advanced subject tracking with your phone's camera app (rather than just the Mimo app) would do nicely and help it compete on those fronts with the pricier Insta360 Flow Pro. Still, those would be small upgrades on what is already a superb phone gimbal.
It's now an excellent time to bag the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 for its lowest-ever price. However, you might need to act fast – Amazon lists the bargain as a 'limited-time deal'.
We've also rounded up all of the best Black Friday phone deals 2024, so make sure you check it out if you're also in the market for a new phone.
