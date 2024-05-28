How to watch WWDC 2024

Apple holds a Worldwide Developers Conference every year, and WWDC 2024 is fast approaching, with June 10 being the starting date this year.

It will run through to June 14, but based on past form we’d expect most or all of the big announcements to happen on day one.

That’s the day when Apple is hosting its keynote, during which we expect the company will announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and more – so it’s set to be a very software-focused event.

But you don’t actually have to be there in person to watch the keynote, as it'll be streamed online. Below you’ll find details of exactly how to watch the WWDC 2024 keynote, and what we’re expecting to be shown off at the event.

How to watch the WWDC 2024 livestream

Apple hasn’t yet announced the start time of its June 10 WWDC 2024 keynote, but based on past form it’s likely to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is 3am AEST on June 11 for those in Australia.

We’d expect you’ll be able to watch the livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel or on the Apple website, while if you’re using an Apple device you’ll probably also be able to tune in on the Apple TV app.

The stream link isn’t live yet, but we’ll embed it here once it is.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect at WWDC 2024

(Image credit: Apple)

There are likely to be a number of major software announcements at WWDC 2024, with iOS 18 expected to be the headliner.

From what we’ve heard so far, iOS 18 could be the biggest overhaul of Apple’s smartphone operating system in years, with a wealth of AI features – including an AI-powered upgrade for Siri – along with an AI App Store, an upgraded visual design, new accessibility features, and the ability to more freely customize your iPhone’s home screen.

Alongside iOS 18 we’re also expecting to see iPadOS 18, which is likely to get a similar assortment of new features and improvements.

For Apple Watch wearers there will most likely be watchOS 11, but this probably won’t get such a big overhaul, with the typically reliable Mark Gurman describing this as a "fairly minor" update, albeit one that might still get some AI features of its own.

We also expect to see new software updates for various other Apple products, such as macOS 15 (which will probably also benefit from some new AI tools), tvOS 18, HomePod Software 18, and visionOS 2, though we haven’t heard much about these updates yet.

Note, however, that while new versions of all these operating systems will likely be announced at WWDC, these won’t be finished versions. We’d expect betas for at least some of them shortly after the event, but the finished releases won’t land until later in the year. iOS 18 for example probably won’t be finished until September.

That’s all the software covered, and while WWDC is typically focused on software we do sometimes get hardware announcements too, with the Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 being a recent example. However, it’s unclear whether any hardware will be in attendance at WWDC 2024.

New iPads including the iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 6 are expected before WWDC at the next Apple event on May 7, while the iPhone 16 line and Apple Watch 10 won’t land until later in the year. However, some new Macs – such as refreshes to the Mac Studio, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro – are due, so we might see those there.

It’s also possible that Apple will announce when the Vision Pro will be available in regions other than the US.

You might also like