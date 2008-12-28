Viewsonic VLED221wm review

Going on pictures alone, this is a great monitor. But factor in the high price and this becomes a less appealing screen

The LED backlight makes the Viewsonic VLED221wm more rich and vibrant than any other TN monitor we've seen.

Granted, it does require more careful calibration than usual. But the result in terms of static image quality is definitely a cut above the rest of the TN competition.

However, as soon as you introduce motion video into the equation, the cracks begin to show. For starters, the pixel response is poor for this type of monitor.

Making matters worse, the heavy-handed dynamic contrast technology cannot be disabled. It turns the backlight down so low in dark gaming and video sequences that it's hard to make anything out.

But the real problem with this monitor is pricing. At over £300, the Viewsonic VLED221wm is more expensive than the cheapest 24in TN monitors and not far away from the starting point for 24in VA screens.

Even without its shortcomings, that high price introduces more competition than this monitor can handle.