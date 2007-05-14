Dell XPS M2010 review

A unique and high-quality approach to mobile entertainment, but your lap may need reinforcing to support this laptop

Dell's XPS M2010 (£2,452 inc. VAT) appeared last year with a price tag of more than double the average laptop. However, with a huge screen, detachable keyboard and a unique design, this is perhaps the most extreme system currently available.

The display measures 20 inches - the largest panel yet seen on a laptop - and can be tilted independently of the base to create the perfect viewing angle. Images appear bright, colourful and larger than life. With an integrated digital TV tuner, this machine is an ideal home entertainment system.

Strong gaming potential is provided by ATi's Mobility Radeon X1800 GPU, which gives the M2010 impressive 3D performance. All the programs we used ran with ease, and we had no trouble playing the latest games.

The Dell's large chassis allows space for a full-sized desktop keyboard. Both comfortable and ergonomic, it also features a touchpad. The keyboard can be detached and used further away from the screen, connecting wirelessly with the laptop via Bluetooth.

Unusual design

The unusual design continues to the outside of the machine - close the laptop and you'll find a leather-like material and an aluminium carrying handle, helping the Dell to resemble a large briefcase. However, this is one machine you won't want to take on the road, as it weighs a back-breaking 8.2kg.

Build quality is exemplary, with strong materials used throughout. There's an array of touch-sensitive backlit buttons to control multimedia files and volume. The optical drive - a dual-format DVD rewriter - sits on top of the chassis, rising silently when needed.

Dell has fitted the latest components within the huge chassis. There's a top-of-the-range Intel Core 2 Duo T7600 processor, which runs at 2.33GHz. This gives the M2010 more performance than you're likely to need, and we found applications ran with ease.

Storage is plentiful, with two 100GB hard drives setup in a RAID configuration, which makes backing up your files a simple process. With both drives spinning at a fast 7200rpm, files can be saved and accessed rapidly.

The XPS M2010 offers a range of accessories, including a 1.3-megapixel webcam. Dell has also fitted no fewer than eight speakers and a sub-woofer, which makes watching movies a pleasure.

With its huge weight and bulky dimensions, the XPS M2010 stretches the term 'laptop' to its very limits. Despite this, in offering impressive performance and unrivalled comfort, this is an excellent machine.