Canon PowerShot A3300 IS review

The latest user-friendly PowerShot replaces the older A3100 IS, offering a number of exciting upgraded features designed to tempt budding photographers looking for their first compact.

Although aimed at beginners, the A3300 IS has quite a bit more functionality on offer than the very basic compacts on the market, including some limited manual controls which we'll come to momentarily.

Headline features of the new A3300 IS - which is available in silver, red, blue and pink - include a 16mp sensor, HD movie recording (720p) and a 5x optical zoom lens with Image Stabilisation: quite an upgrade when you compare these to the earlier A3100 IS' 12.1mp sensor, 640 x 480 movie mode and 4x optical zoom lens.

Being pitched at the beginner, the exposure modes on offer are all geared towards effortless image-making, with an Easy Auto mode and an array of scene modes, as well as some interesting new additions which we'll look at in more detail later.