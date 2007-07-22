Few AMD Phenom chips to ship before 2008

According to reports, AMD is set to release the last chip in the Athlon 64 X2 series imminently. The high-end consumer desktop chips are set to be replaced by AMD's new crudely-named Phenom series. However, The Register is reporting that we're not likely to see any "substantial" amounts of Phenom chips on the market this year.

Instead, it's far more likely that significant volumes will hit early in 2008. If true, the news will be music to the ears of Intel, who seems set to deliver its next-gen 45nm-based 'Penryn' chip in the Autumn. At the beginning of the month AMD denied the Phenom had slipped until 2008 in its entirety.

DigiTimes reports the last X2 will be the high-clocked 3.2GHz 6400 . The end-of-the-line chip will also boast 2MB of L2 cache, says the Taiwanese report. The site says the new chip has been hastily prepared to go up against Intel's recently-announced E6850 Core 2 Duo 3GHz processor.