The MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink Edition is a creator's laptop, but fashion

In a world full of neutral colored laptops, MSI has apparently gone rogue with its latest addition to one of its Content Creator Series lines. Or rather, a touch of rouge.

The Taiwanese company just rolled out its limited-edition Prestige 14 Rose Pink in all its candy pink glory – just in time for Valentine’s Day – and we're here for it.

Part of MSI’s Prestige laptop line, the Prestige 14 Rose Pink might just be the pop of color in the sea of blacks, space grays and silver we never knew we wanted until now. Plus, with this release, MSI - known for its incredible gaming laptops and PCs - is proving that one, designing gaming machines isn’t the only thing it’s good at and two, it has serious plans on expanding its Content Creator Series.

Don’t let its fun new color fool you. The new Prestige 14 Rose Pink boasts sophisticated diamond-cut edges and sandblasted texture. It also comes with other pink trimmings: a pink prestige mouse, a pink dragon keychain and a pink notebook pouch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: MSI)

It’s time to take pink seriously

Because this super pink laptop is for creators, the MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink touts some impressive features. It’s armed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Ice Lake processor and a Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Those might not be enough for intensive gaming, but they’re definitely more than enough for your photo editing, moderate video editing and other designing needs when on the go.

And seeing as the Prestige 14 Rose Pink is designed for portability with its 2.84-lb weight, 0.63-inch thickness and 10 hours of battery life this focus on light workloads makes sense. As MSI Pan America President Andy Tung puts it: “The Prestige 14 Rose Pink edition adds a pop of color for content creators who want to express their individuality while also having the highest performance tech on the go.”

Other notable features of the Prestige 14 Rose Pink are its extra-large touchpad, CalMAN-verified 4K Ultra HD IPS-level display, 100% AdobeRGB wide color gamut, a 180-degree flip-n-share design, and a Micro SD card reader with UHS-II support. Finally, it boasts MSI’s Creator Center software, which enables creators to easily allocate and optimize the laptop’s hardware resources for better performance.

The Prestige 14 Rose Pink bundle, which includes the sleeve bag, mouse and the dragon keychain, is now available on Amazon and Newegg starting at $1,399.