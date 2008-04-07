Sony set to offer TVs with in-built Blu-ray players

Sony is set to offer HD LCD TVs with built-in Blu-ray disc players soon, according to Sony president and Electronics CEO Ryoji Chubachi.

Speaking at a press conference in Taipei, Chubachi confirmed that Sony is to provide Blu-ray disc devices in a wider range of product lines in the near future. The aim is to increase the company’s global market share of Blu-ray products from its current 20 per cent to a market-owning 50 per cent by the end of 2008.

Over-reliance on PS3

The Sony boss discussed "integrating an HD LCD TV with BD recording functionality" and extending the focus to BD Drives in "IT devices" (such as Vaio laptops).

Expect to hear the official details of these on TechRadar sometime very soon, when we get further word from Sony.

Chubachi noted that Sony has relied on the PlayStation 3 with its in-built Blu-ray player to date. He said that sales of the console are expected to increase in line with the ever-growing list of Blu-ray movie releases from all the major Hollywood studios.