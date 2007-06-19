Google to make PowerPoint rival

Google's PowerPoint challenger is likely to launch this summer

Google announced that it has bought online slide presentations firm Zenter on its blog yesterday. The deal essentially means that Google is to add a PowerPoint rival to its Google Apps online software suite. The PowerPoint challenger is likely to be launched this summer.

Zenter's product is a competitor to Microsoft PowerPoint . Under the Google umbrella, the PowerPoint look-a-like will form the presentation function that was recently included in Google Apps.

Just two months ago Google bought Tonic Systems , another maker of presentation software. It also recently bought a platform for web-based video conferences from Marratech .

Google Apps already includes the Gmail webmail service, Google Calendar and word processing and spreadsheet software in Google Docs & Spreadsheets .