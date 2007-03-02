Zune phone predictions

Now the iPhone's been announced and is on its way, technology fans can turn their curiosity towards Microsoft and its rumoured Zune phone .
Flush from the success of its accurate iPhone predictions, Mad 4 Mobile Phones is picking through 12 of Microsoft's patents which could be related to the software giant's iPhone-challenging device.
The patents do suggest a phone-like device: one points to a technology designed to clean up ambient noise when speaking in a noisy area; another describes a 'real time language translation' tool.
Among the other patents picked out, details include:
- A predictive text search function on an on-screen keyboard
- Pressure-sensitive touch-slider controls
- The accurate displaying of phone numbers
- A slender and/or clamshell design
- A health monitoring feature
- Content on the phone being streamed to other device for consumption
- An address book and alert functions, such as ringtones and vibrate
- Web, email and other rich media reception
If these patents are for a phone, it's sounding quite iPhone-like, though that remains to be seen. Some of these patents may never reach fruition, but its fun to speculate.