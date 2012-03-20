Samsung Galaxy S3 to use quad-core Exynos chip

It's what's on the inside that counts

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S3 is set to be the first mobile to contain Samsung's new quad-core Exynos 4412 processor.

The new chip promises a 26 percent speed boost and a battery life improvement of up to 50 percent.

Samsung's current Exynos chip uses a 45-nanometer process, whereas the new Exynos 4412 chip will use a 32-nanometer process. At its heart are four ARM Cortex-A9 cores which run at up to 1.5GHz.

A Samsung executive told Korea Times that the company wants to reduce its dependence upon US chip maker Qualcomm.

Both companies are working on single chip technologies that combine different communications standards onto one chip, making them smaller and cheaper to produce.

Long term deal

While Samsung may be looking to get a bigger slice of the chip market and reduce the amount of Qualcomm tech it uses, it still has a cross-licensing deal with the US manufacturer that runs until 2024.

Samsung was the biggest smartphone seller last year, and has increased this year's sales target from 200 million smartphones to 250 million.

Thanks to a recent leak, Samsung's new flagship phone is expected to launch in May.

From Korea Times via CNET