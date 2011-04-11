Samsung Galaxy S2 UK release date: 1 May

UPDATE: Check out our full Samsung Galaxy S2 review

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S2 will be heading to shops on 1 May, offering Android 2.3 and Samsung's Super AMOLED Plus screen technology.

There have been a few reports that Samsung had delayed the Galaxy S2 until May, but Samsung told TechRadar that it would be out end of April; as 1 May is pretty darn close to this, we can cut them some slack.

Dual core

The Samsung Galaxy S2 is packing some powerful chip technology. As TechRadar exclusively revealed earlier this month, the handset will feature a 1.2GHz dual-core CPU in the UK.

Although this won't mean much at launch, the high-powered CPU future-proofs it for when there are applications that can take advantage of its clout.

The Samsung Galaxy S2 UK release date is 1 May and will be available in the UK across all major networks and retailers. We're still waiting on an official UK price and network deals; we'll keep you posted.

Look out for our full Samsung Galaxy S2 review coming very soon.