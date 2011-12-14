Qualcomm 'not concerned' about Tegra 3

"Our chip's better than your chip"

Qualcomm doesn't see Nvidia's Tegra 3 chipset as a threat, saying that it isn't concerned about the quad-core processor because it's just a single instance product.

Speaking at a media briefing that TechRadar attended, Rob Chandhok, senior vice President of Software Strategy at Qualcomm, said:

"Tegra 3 isn't concerning us. We're going to continue to focus on driving a family of products, not single instance products which is what Tegra 3 is going to be.

"You're going to see hundreds of S4 devices in the market place. How many are going to have Tegra 3?" Zing!

Fighting talk

The company is certainly in a strong position, boasting over 300 Snapdragon-toting mobile devices already in the market with 350 more in development.

Its quad-core capable S4 chip is capable of up to 1.7GHz and can run a 20MP camera and handle LTE networks and more efficient power management on a chip the same size as its predecessor, the S3.