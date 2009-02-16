LG chooses WiMo for its smartphone range

LG announced at the Windows Mobile Conference in Barcelona today that it is to make Windows Mobile (WiMo) its primary operating system for its extensive new range of smartphones.

The link-up is quite a significant one, with LG and Microsoft partnering to create joint R&D teams - so that the link between software and hardware is as strong as possible.

WiMo the way to go

The news means that LG is looking to create 50+ handsets using WiMo over the course of the coming years, with 26 in the shops by 2012.

As for which version of WiMo the company is using, LG says it is to pack Windows Mobile 6.1 for the first half of 2009. This will be upgraded to Windows Mobile 6.5 in the second half of 2009.

Yong Nam, vice chairman and chief executive officer, LG Electronics, said about the link-up: "New LG phones running Windows will take advantage of the excitement in this dynamically growing market.

"The Windows platform brings flexible and customer-friendly software that ties into the web and the PC, giving our phones a wide range of new capabilities to address an increasing number of segments and markets."