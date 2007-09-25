Orange turns into your online mother

Orange today launched an online advice website where you can get help on issues relating to cyber bullying, email fraud, staying safe online and mobile phone theft.

The new advice section on Orange's website offers clear and practical advice on how to stay safe online, ways to report any abuse or misuse of Orange's services, and links through to a range of support and advice sources if you need additional help. Topics such as spam email, social networking websites, phishing, and how to reduce the risk of having your mobile phone stolen are all covered.

"Technology provides great opportunities and offers real value but the sad fact is some will find ways of misusing it. Orange's new online resource provides advice on ways to stay safe and offers useful and practical information to everyone, especially families," said Trish Church, community and abuse operations manager at Orange.

"The website will help parents understand how their children are using technology and help them to ensure they are using it safely. It also provides top tips to children about the things they shouldn't do on the internet."