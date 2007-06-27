Free music download of new Prince single

A free download of Prince's new single is being offered to O2 customers

O2 customers will be able to download Prince's new single Guitar for free in the seven days before its general release next week.

O2 is offering the Prince single as a free download from O2's online blueroom music site. Once downloaded, the track can be played on PC or transferred to a mobile or another digital music player. Guitar is available to download free from 27 June to 3 July 2007.

As well as being made available as a free download before it goes on sale, O2 is offering the same Prince track as a ringtone download - although this will cost customers £1.50. The ringtone can be downloaded from the O2 Active mobile internet portal or by texting PRINCE to 2020.

Alternatively, O2 customers could try setting the free download as their ringtone (if their phone supports it) and save themselves some cash.

Prince is performing for 21 nights this summer at The O2 Arena , the venue formerly known as the Millennium Dome.