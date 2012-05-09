Hands on: ZTE Nova 4 V8000 review

A solid phone with ICS is on its way to Cricket's network

Cricket's pay as you go about to get a whole lot sweeter, with the impending release of the ZTE Nova 4 V8000.

There are currently only a small handful of ICS-equipped phone on Cricket's network, and the ZTE Nova 4 is a well-built phone with Ice Cream Sandwich. The phone has a 4-inch WVGA screen.

4-inch WVGA capacitive touch display with 1GB of RAM, 4GB of ROM. 1.4GHz single-core Qualcomm processor, 8MP rear camera with LED flash, front-facing camera, and a generous 1,900 mAh battery.

MicroSD card slot with up to 32GB expandable memory.

The device felt plenty durable in our hands - quite a bit better constructed than we had originally assumed. However, ZTE hasn't yet adopted the ICS three button styling, so you'll have to live with the common Gingerbread-y four button setup.

The HTC Evo 4G LTE might be the first phone in the U.S. to bring HD Voice to the states, but it looks like the Nova 4.0 won't be far behind. Among it's feature list is HD Voice.

No word on pricing or release date, but as usual we'll let you know when we know.