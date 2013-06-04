ARM's new Cortex A-12 processor joins the battle for midrange smartphones

British Manufacturer ARM has unveiled a new Cortex A-12 processor at Computex 2013, aimed at mid-range tablets and smartphones in the region of US$250 (about AU$258, £163) to US$350 (about AU$361, £228).

The Cortex-A12 will succeed ARM's Cortex-A9 processor, which was used in the iPhone 4s, Galaxy S3 and a variety of android tablets.

With up to four cores, ARM said that the new design is 40 per cent more efficient than the A9 and 30 per cent faster. Devices sporting the new A12 processor are expected to arrive in late 2014 or early 2015.

Race to the middle

James Bruce, ARM's lead mobile strategist, said that there is huge growth in mid-range mobile markets, with devices above and around $200 (about £130, $206 AUS) expected to ship more than 500 units by the end of 2015.

ARM faces stiff competition from other manufacturers who also want to capitalise on the growing affordable tablet and smartphone market. Intel recently announced a range of new processors, including the Bay Trial and Haswell processors, which are aimed at Android devices.

Via Talk Android