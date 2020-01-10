Panasonic TV 2020: all the OLED and LCD televisions on their way this year

The Panasonic TV lineup for 2020 may be slim on announcements so far, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason to be excited about what's to come from the Japanese tech company this year.

We've just finished our CES 2020 coverage, and as ever with the big annual tech expo, all of the best TV brands from around the world used it to launch their new television lineups for the year ahead, including Panasonic.

We may have only had a glimpse of Panasonic’s flagship TV set, the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED, so far. But we expect more models, tech and announcements over the next twelve months.

When it comes to televisions, Panasonic has been going from strength to strength, with brilliantly broad HDR support, a host of top-notch OLED panels, and sets like the GX800 that nail that mid-range price point.

But enough about the past. Which Panasonic TVs are on the way in 2020? Let's take a look at what we know is coming soon, with a nod to our early reviews of the latest TV models from Panasonic.

We’ll continue to update this post as new models are announced and new TV tech is revealed, so be sure to keep checking back.

New Panasonic TVs for 2020

The Panasonic HZ2000 OLED is the TV maker’s flagship device for 2020.

This model was announced at CES 2020 and is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. It's the successor to last year’s GZ2000, a TV that we gave a full five stars in our review.

The newest model features a custom-made OLED panel and broad HDR support, with a few enhancements that could again make this one of the best TVs of the year.

The HZ2000 will make use of the same HCX Pro Intelligent processor as Panasonic’s 2019 OLED lineup, though with a few tweaks to HDR functionality – including Filmmaker Mode.

We first heard news of Filmmaker Mode in late 2019. It promises to display movies ‘as intended’ by their directors and creators. This sounds good, but often these attempts at color control make for flat viewing experiences, because they don’t allow home televisions to necessarily play to their strengths. We'll have to wait and see if Filmmaker Mode is any different in this regard.

Our first hands-on look at the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV. (Image credit: Future)

The HZ2000 will be one of the world’s first TV to feature Dolby Vision IQ. This tech uses 'external sensors' to calibrate pictures on the screen so they look their best regardless of the lighting in your room. This means that details are visible even in dark conditions.

This is exciting because OLED TVs have a reputation for dim outputs, so an additional brightness control could be what the HZ2000 needs to win the naysayers over.

This was certainly our experience when we had some time with the TV at CES 2020. Check out our hands on Panasonic HZ2000 OLED review to find out what we thought of the new Pansonic TV from the show floor. Spoiler alert: we loved it.

Expect a more in-depth review of the Pansonic HZ2000 OLED TV later this year when we’ve had chance to put it through its paces.

Read our early hands on review here: Panasonic HZ2000 OLED review

Panasonic TV technology 2020

As well as the new TV models launching in 2020, we expect there will be a number of TV tech announcements and added features from Panasonic that are either coming soon or set to be added to multiple devices in the new line-up.

The first Dolby Vision IQ, which we already know is inside Panasonic's flagship 2020 TV: the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV.

Designed to make shows and movies look great in any room at any time of the day, the new feature was announced at CES 2020 alongside the new Panasonic HZ2000 OLED and LG Gallery Series OLED, two of the first TVs to use the new technology.

It works by using the dynamic metadata encoded in Dolby Vision content along with an embedded light sensor in the TV. This information is then used to change the picture settings and display a more accurate picture.

What that means is that Dolby Vision IQ can tell that you’re watching TV in a brightly lit room where lots of dark details are getting lost. To compensate, the TV will be able to boost the brightness automatically without you having to go into the picture settings and do it yourself.

Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV (Image credit: Future)

The next new technology worth mentioning is Filmmaker Mode, which we first heard about in late 2019.

This promises to display movies as those who created them want you to see it. The thinking is that recreating works of cinema accurately can be difficult, even for high-end smart TVs.

This is because there's a lot of the variance in panel technologies, processing techniques, and lighting arrays. No two TV models can really show exactly the same image, and the default settings on many 4K TVs will often change or distort the picture that a film's director or colorist will have seen in the production studio.

That's where Filmmaker Mode comes in. It will attempt to correct some of the more drastic picture setting alterations, preventing excessively high contrast settings, and removing motion smoothing – which is a processing technology designed to 'smooth out' fast-moving scenes, like action sequences or car chases.

There's a similar Netflix Calibrated Mode, which has already been rolled out to some Sony Bravia models and some of Panasonic's 2019 line-up as standard.

You'd already expect to be getting a good picture on a brand new OLED TV, but the mode offers another way to play around with your settings to get an image you're happy with. It's also likely to please those who want the most faithful recreation of their favorite Netflix shows and Netflix movies.

Panasonic TV 2019 range: what came out last year?

Let's take a look at which Panasonic TV models the Japanese brand brought out last year, from its high-end OLEDs and a 75-inch 4K HDR LED to some more affordable offerings.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic OLED TVs 2019:

GZ2000 OLED (available in 55, 65 inches): The first TV announcement of 2019, the GZ2000 is Panasonic's top-range 4K OLED, building on tech from last year's FZ800/FZ950 sets and new HCX Pro chip. It features color tuning from a leading Hollywood colorist for "unparalleled color accuracy", along with a whole load of video and audio formats supported – and upward-firing speakers tuned by Technics. Scheduled for release in July.

GZ1500 OLED (available in 55, 65 inches): Second in line for the OLED throne. Unlike the GZ2000’s custom panel, this set gets a standard-issue OLED display also found in the GZ1000 and GZ950, and front-firing Dolby Atmos speakers for some high-quality audio.

GZ1000 / GZ950 OLED (available in 55, 65 inches): Same panel as above, with 50W speakers built into the rear instead of facing the viewer - and likely to be cheaper because of it. The GZ950 and GZ1000 models differ only in the stands, with the former featuring a cylindrical pole and the latter using an L-shaped support.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic 4K HDR TVs 2019:

GX920 / GX940 4K HDR LED (available in 75 inches): The only LED set packing in the new HCX Pro processor, and available only in 75 inches for those after a truly big picture. The single size might seem limiting, but Panasonic is expecting most people after a premium TV to make the move to OLED. GX920 in the UK, GX940 in the EU and Canada.

GX800 LED (available in 40, 50, 59, 65 inches): The next set down sticks with the HCX chip used in last year’s OLED range, and offers a wide range of sizes. Comes with all the same Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR support as higher models, even at its smallest 40-inch size.

GX700 LED (available in 40, 50, 58, 65 inches): A 4K HDR television without the bells and whistles – meaning you won’t get support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant, or the more advanced Home Screen 4.0 smart interface. Expect a sharp price drop from the GX800.

GX560 LED (available in 65 inches): One of the more basic smart TVs on the lineup, though you still get access to Freeview Play and other streaming catchup services.

GX550 LED (available in 43, 49, 55 inches): Same kind of 4K entry point as above.

Panasonic Full HD TVs 2019:

GS352 LED (available in 32, 43 inches): Don’t need or want 4K Ultra HD resolution? Panasonic is also releasing a couple of 1080p Smart TVs at more compact, practical sizes. Expect support for HDR10, HLG, and not much else.

G302 LED (available in 24, 32, 43 inches): The only ‘dumb’ TV on the list, the G302 is an HD set without internet connectivity, and therefore comes with Freeview HD for TV viewing rather than the online catch-up service Freeview Play.

