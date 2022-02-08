New Lightyear trailer offers Toy Story fans more bang for their Buzz

Audio player loading…

The official trailer for Pixar's Lightyear film has given fans a better look at the space ranger under the helmet.

Villainous robots, cat companions – one that's sure to join the long list of iconic Disney sidekicks – and that iconic green and white suit all feature prominently in the new footage. The trailer ends with confirmation of Lightyear's June 17 release date, which had previously been revealed in the movie's first teaser back in October 2021.

We’re treated to a more comprehensive look at Chris Evans’ take on the titular character, too. The actor replaces Tim Allen in a role he’d famously voiced for more than two decades, though fans can now rest assured that Evans’ casting hasn’t taken away from the, ahem, buzz of the beloved Pixar franchise.

Check out the new trailer below:

While the anthemic tones of David Bowie’s Starman are used again throughout, this new footage does a better job of giving fans an idea of the story Lightyear will tell.

Now we know, for instance, that the movie will see Buzz working with Star Command to escape a planet on which he and his team of Space Rangers have been marooned. Taking the lead on a dangerous mission, audiences will find the character in a position of seniority (and by extension, responsibility) among his peers, rather than as a junior astronaut.

Incidentally, the likes of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi have all lent their voices to recruits working alongside Buzz, while frequent Pixar collaborator Peter Sohn breathes life into Sox, Buzz’s animatronic (and destined-for-the-toy-store) cat companion.

Several Zurg-like robots also make an appearance in this new trailer, suggesting that the famously evil Emperor – or at least a variation of – could have a hand in the Space Rangers’ unfortunate predicament. Check out a screen shot of Buzz battling one of these big baddies below:

Buzz battling a familiar-looking robot enemy in the new Lightyear trailer (Image credit: Disney Pixar)

It’s also been confirmed that Disney alumnus Michael Giacchino (known for his work on Ratatouille , The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home ) is on board to compose the score for Lightyear – so expect an awards-worthy soundtrack of galactic proportions.

Elsewhere in the new trailer, we're treated to more of the same eye-wateringly beautiful visuals (just look at the colors in that hyperspace sequence) and are given a taste of the customary Pixar humor fans can expect to enjoy from the studio's latest project.

Analysis: to Infinity and... theaters?

One of the most anticipated new movies of the year, Lightyear is on course to debut in theaters across the globe, rather than arriving immediately on Disney Plus .

Coincidentally, that will make the anticipated Toy Story origin story the first Pixar movie since Toy Story 4 to be released theatrically, after the global pandemic saw the likes of Soul, Onward and Luca head straight to Disney's streamer.

That being said, we’ve recently seen Disney reverse its decision to follow a theatrical release schedule with another of its upcoming projects. Turning Red had been destined for theaters in March, but the studio has since reversed its decision and will instead release the film exclusively on Disney Plus, much to the chagrin of cinemagoers.

Our guess, though, is that Lightyear will weather the storm. While the threat of Covid-19 hasn't yet gone away, tent-pole movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home have proven fans' willingness to return to cinemas en masse (if a movie is alluring enough, that is).

Chris Evans' star power, too, could be a big draw in getting bums on seats, while the ever-faithful call of nostalgia, particularly from a Toy Story perspective, may also convince Disney that keeping Lightyear on course for a theatrical release is a safe bet. We've got our Space Ranger fingers crossed, at least.