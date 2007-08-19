AMD releases new 'Black Edition' dual-core

The Athlon 64 X2 will be superceded by the Phenom, due later this year

AMD has announced a "Black Edition" version of its Athlon X2 chip. As we previously reported, the 3.2GHz dual-core chip seems like it will be the last X2 chip before the launch of the Phenom brand later in the year. The new chip boasts 2MB of L2 cache.

In an unexpected move, The Register also reports that an Athlon 64 X2 has been launched into the laptop market. This is unusual because AMD continues to pitch its Turion 64 X2 into the mobile space. Sporting the model number TK-53, the 1.7GHz part has 512KB of L2 cache.