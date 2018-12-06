Metroid Prime Trilogy for Switch could be announced at this week’s Game Awards

Nintendo's beloved Metroid Prime Trilogy could finally be making its HD debut on the Nintendo Switch, according to a new listing by Swedish retailer Inet .

Based on a Google translation of the listing, the game collection is expected to be announced at The Game Awards show tomorrow (which has a great track record for big game trailer reveals), with a tentative release date of February 2019.

Renowned at the time of release for they way it seamlessly transitioned the series from 2D platformer to first-person 3D exploration game, the first Metroid Prime is considered by many to be one of the greatest games of all time, with its two sequels almost as highly regarded.

Metroid mania

The prospect of replaying the Metroid Prime Trilogy (or for many, playing it for the first time) in a portable manner is a tantalizing one, especially with the series' upcoming entry, Metroid Prime 4, on the horizon.

Speaking of that upcoming fourth entry, it's also widely expected to be shown for the first time at The Game Awards, along with several other rumored titles, as reported by Business Insider Australia.

That could include new entries in the Far Cry, Dragon Age and Borderlands franchises, along with Square Enix's long-awaited Avengers game from developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

As for whether these games do make an appearance, you'll have to tune in and stream The Game Awards tomorrow to find out!