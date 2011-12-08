YouTube pro channels begin to roll out

YouTube has rolled out redesigned professionally produced channel pages as it looks to encourage the introduction of premium content to the video site.

The Google owned video giant is keen to maintain its huge market share, and the rollout of a new channel design is key to its immediate future plans for enticing professionally made content and become a home for premium content – as opposed to funny clips of cats.

KinCommunity has been flagged up as one of the current crop handed the new look, which is expected to bring in new content producers alongside a new revenue in advance deal.

Quality

For consumers this should mean that more quality video is available with a YouTube team in place to promote the new content.

As TechRadar has already reported this is a project to add 100 original content channels that include content from major names such as Jay-Z, Tony Hawk as well as boost existing offerings from the likes of TED and the Wall Street Journal.

The channels reflect much of the redesign work that has been rolled out across YouTube of late – as the site looks to transition to a whole new level in an increasingly IP led television market globally.

Via WSJ