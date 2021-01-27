You can now watch Freaks and Geeks online with Hulu - or stream it for free here

We're sorry, Freaks and Geeks fans. The show is no longer TV's best kept secret, after Disney-owned streaming giant Hulu finally became the US service gutsy enough to pick up the late-90s cult classic and deliver it to a wider audience in the Land of the Free. Read on as we explain how to watch Freaks and Geeks online and stream every episode wherever you are right now - including for free in a number of countries not named the US!

Where to start with the platitudes for the show? To our mind, it's almost certainly the most underrated teen drama and realistic depiction of high school life ever made. Arguably, it could be have become the genre's GOAT - were it not so criminally cancelled by NBC after just a single season.

Executive-produced by Judd Apatow and with an ensemble cast few other shows can hold a Grateful Dead lighter to, it starred a handful of previously unknown actors like Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel.

Cardellini's Lindsay is the show's focal point and follows her as she navigates high school life in the late-80s, struggling to balance her new group of 'slacker' friends with high parental expectations and academic gifts that have her as one the school's 'mathlete' stars - meaning she's also a bit of a geek.

That doesn't even begin to do it justice, though, and you have to watch it for yourself to see how it's just....different to other teen and high school dramas. You'll probably be hooked as soon as Joan Jett's anthemic 'Bad Reputation' has played over the fragmented opening credits for the first time, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Freaks and Geeks online - including for free for anyone located in the UK, Canada or Australia.

How to watch Freaks and Geeks online from outside your country

How to watch Freaks and Geeks online in the US

You can now stream all 18 Freaks and Geeks episodes ever made on Hulu. It's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month for full access to its on-demand catalogue of TV shows. Alternatively, it offers a complete cable replacement service called Hulu + Live TV. Check out our complete guide to Hulu plans and prices to learn more about the service and see how to get the best deals on it.

How to watch Freaks and Geeks free online in the UK

It's great news if you're located in the UK, as 100% free-to-air Channel 4's All 4 streaming service let you watch Freaks and Geeks free online in the country. You should be in possession of a valid UK TV license before you start streaming, but other than that - and a very quick, unobtrusive registration process - you're well on your way to William McKinley High School to get to know Lindsey and the rest of the gang. Not in the UK right now? Residents of the country who finds themselves abroad can use a VPN to access the free streaming service they pay for through their TV license at home. As of our latest January 2021 testing, this method works well with All 4.

How to watch a free Freaks and Geeks stream online in Canada

Like in the UK, Canadian fans of cult 90s comedy-drama are in luck as the streaming service of free-to-air national channel CBC, Gem, offers every episode of the show for free. As well as being 100% free, Gem is also completely open, meaning provided you're located in Canada at the time you want to watch Freaks and Geeks, you don't even have to register for an account. And don't forget that Canadians abroad can still tune in to their home streaming services and favorite content from abroad - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above. We've tested this method as of January 2021 and found it to be working well.

How to watch Freaks and Geeks free online: stream the cult classic in Australia

Those Down Under are also well-served when it comes to tuning in to the hijinks at William McKinley High School. Free-to-air national broadcaster SBS has an on-demand service that offers every Freaks and Geeks episode ever made, so Aussies are also among those who can watch Freaks and Geeks 100% free online. Alternatively, it's also part of Amazon's Prime Video library of on-demand shows and movies. If you don't already subscribe, you can try Prime for free in Australia, just like you can in a number of other countries. With just 18 episodes, that means it would be perfectly feasible to watch Freaks and Geeks free on Prime Video, too.