Google braces itself for record-breaking Black Friday sales

Google is preparing itself for a massive surge in online shopping, as consumers take advantage of the upcoming Black Friday deals.

With popular retail stores continuing to remain closed or reducing in-store hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely that more consumers than ever will purchase products online.

The end result bodes well for Google, as its cloud technology is used to host websites and store data. The more people who visit those sites, the higher Google’s revenue will rise as fees for its services are often related to a website’s traffic.

However, the company is struggling to predict how big that traffic spike will be. Google has thrown out the linear growth model it uses to predict how many servers it will need to process for web orders for retailers, as it simply doesn’t know.

Speaking to Reuters, vice president of retail and consumer at Google Cloud, Carrie Tharp, said: “We’re planning for peak on top of peak.” This will ultimately translate into a huge revenue spike for Google Cloud, which generated around 30% of its revenue during the fourth quarter in the last two years.

Ever since lockdown began back in March, Tharp noted that shops have already seen Black Friday-like surges in demand. This has led to some retailers, such as Best Buy, adopting Google Cloud’s predictive algorithms years ahead of schedule to help them determine the most efficient way to fulfill online orders.

