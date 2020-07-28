Best Buy summer sale: deals on 4K TVs, the iPhone, laptops, tablets, headphones, more

If you're looking to score deals on summer clearance items, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy's summer sale includes incredible deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones, to appliances, phones, and smart home devices. You can score record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more.

Best Buy's top summer sale picks include up to $700 off top appliance brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG, a $100 discount on the iPhone 11, and a massive $1,000 price cut on the TCL 4K Roku TV.

Other top deals include a $50 price cut on the best-selling Powerbeats Pro headphones, the student-friendly HP Chromebook on sale for just $169, and the powerful Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699 (was $959).



Shop more of our top Best Buy summer sale picks below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

Best Buy summer sale picks:

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's summer sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $179 at Best Buy

You can score an $100 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3. The waterproof smartwatch tracks heart rate, popular workouts, and calories burned and features GPS technology. You'll also receive free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $199 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $199. This deal also includes free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Best Buy smartphone deals

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save $100 on the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Verizon

You can save $100 on the iPhone 11 lineup with qualified activation from Verizon. You can also get four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for only $139.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99. The smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa and has the Fire TV experience built in so you can stream content directly from the home screen of your TV.

Hisense 55-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 55-inch TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

TCL 65-inch 8-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $1,000 price cut on this feature-packed TCL 65-inch TV. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a massive 75-inch 4K TV, you can get this Samsung set on sale for $799.99. The 4K TV works with Amazon Alexa for builtin voice control and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Best Buy laptop deals

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $169 at Best Buy

If you're just looking for a cheap laptop to surf the web without having to worry about updates and paying for power you won't use, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook will suit you fine. There's 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor to keep things snappy and 32GB of onboard storage as well.

Lenovo Yoga C740 15.6-inch Laptop: $849.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Students can score a $250 discount on the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop. A fantastic price, the versatile laptop features a 15.6-inch touch-screen display and packs 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $649 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $649. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch Laptop: $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more power, students can save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 convertible 2-in-1 laptop. The powerful laptop features a 360° flip-and-fold design and packs a 4K Ultra HD touch-screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

Best Buy appliance deals

Best Buy | Save up to $700 on top-brand appliances

Best Buy's appliance sale includes up to $700 on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $84.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Roomba by iRobot 675 Robot Vacuum: $299 $269.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $269.99. The iRobot 675 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Best Buy smart home deals

Google Home Mini Smart Speaker: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Google Home Mini gets a $10 discount at Best Buy. The compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $55 $35 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Google Smart Light Starter Kit on sale for $35. The starter kit that includes a Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Light Bulb so you can control your lights with your voice.

