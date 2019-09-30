Future Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC will focus on online multiplayer

Future DLC updates to Red Dead Redemption 2 will focus largely on the online multiplayer aspect of the game rather than the single-player mode, Rockstar lead online production associate Katie Pica has said.

Pica told VG24/7 that the developer is "100% focused" on the online mode of Red Dead, which doesn't leave many percentage points for solo gamers. It's the same strategy Rockstar has used with other titles, like GTA 5.

"There's just so much to do, and we're just hoping to bring everything that a player can love about single-player into the online world, and fleshed out," Pica said.

The full interview with Pica and other Rockstar staff is well worth a read, as they tease out a few details about the future of Red Dead Online – from being able to take your canine companion out on missions, to possible future expansions of the map.

Slow and steady

One of the key messages from the interview is that Rockstar wants to go slowly when it comes to building out the world of Red Dead Online, whether that's giving players new roles to explore or letting them purchase actual physical property.

"It's definitely a different pace to what GTA offers," said lead open world designer Scott Butchard. "It's a lot slower, it's a lot more intimate, and we just really wanted to build up slowly bit for bit, so the player really feels progression."

That means a lot of focus on the camp and being able to develop it, before taking the experience further. And even as Red Dead Online expands, Rockstar is keen to make sure that newcomers don't ever feel overwhelmed.

It's clear that Rockstar has big, big plans for the online version of Red Dead Redemption 2 to keep players coming back – indeed, we've seen plenty of updates arrive so far, and hints of a possible zombie invasion.

