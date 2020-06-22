Crash Bandicoot 4 is coming later this year, and it looks wumping amazing

A new Crash Bandicoot game will release in October, making it the first mainline entry to release in 10 years.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a sequel to the original three Crash Bandicoot games and sees the series' original villains, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka-Uka, freeing themselves from the planet they were stranded on. In doing so, they open a rift in the space-time continuum and cause chaos. It's up to Crash and Coco to clean up the mess by finding and reuniting the Quantum Masks that held everything together.

Being a brand new Crash Bandicoot game, there's a bunch of new worlds and powers to take advantage of – and we can't wait to jump in.

Check out the trailer below:

While Crash Bandicoot 4 will keep to the classic platformer formula, developer Toys with Bob has also brought some modern elements to the game – adding more open world elements that encourage exploration and collecting.

In addition, both Crash and Coco have new abilities such as wall-running, grinding rails and the ability to swing on ropes. But you won't just play as the Bandicoots, overlapping timelines will allow you to finally play as Dr. Cortex, who has his own unique abilities (via GamesRadar).

When can I play?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on October 2, 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One.

It's not been confirmed whether we'll see this sequel spinning onto PS5 and Xbox Series X - but it seems likely.