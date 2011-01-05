Canon offers up A2200 and A1200 IS digital cameras

Canon has unveiled new PowerShot A2200 and PowerShot A1200 cameras, a 14.1MP and 12.1MP addition to the popular A range.

The 14.1 MP A2200 and 12.1MP A1200 offer slim chassis, with the former powered by a lithium-ion battery and the latter using good ol' AAs.

"Canon today launches two PowerShot models that bring a new level of fun, creative and easy photography to the digital compact camera market," said Canon.

Video capture

"The PowerShot A2200 and PowerShot A1200 combine Canon know-how with HD video capture and easy-to-use shooting modes including Smart Auto – making it simple for everyone to achieve great results with one simple touch of a button."

Both cameras offer a 2.7-inch LCD screen, Canon 28mm wide-angle lens, and a 4x optical zoom.

The cameras also boast Canon's DIGIC 4 image processing and Smart Auto.