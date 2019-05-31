Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will support ray tracing with Nvidia’s RTX GPUs

As we saw yesterday, Activision has just announced a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Nvidia has highlighted the fact that it’s excited to see ray tracing coming to the game – and doubtless those who have bought GeForce RTX graphics cards will be excited, too.

Out on October 25 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the new Modern Warfare is a fully ‘reimagined experience’ and an all-new game built from scratch, which includes revamping the visuals with ray tracing.

The rules have changed.Excited to see DirectX Raytracing coming to Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/5jgoprReakMay 30, 2019

We already saw the official trailer, which looks very tasty indeed – particularly when it comes to the nightvision scenes.

Nvidia reposted it on Twitter, as you can see above, so we’re guessing the reason these in-game visuals look so good is because they’re showing the PC version complete with ray tracing finery.

Activision is further promising a gritty and intense – as well as thought-provoking – new single-player campaign, involving everything from stealth operations through to long-range tactical engagements.

There will also be a cooperative mode, as well as online multiplayer, so there’ll be a full raft of options for those looking for different ways to play the shooter.

Killer audio

As PC Gamer reports, interestingly, ray tracing is also being used to make the game’s sound effects more accurate and authentic.

Stephen Miller, Audio Director for Modern Warfare, commented: “With the weapon reflection system, it uses ray tracing out into the environment and plays three sounds at point of impact. So as you're running around you actually get different sounds constantly as it behaves with the geometry.”

That’s obviously another bonus, and an element that will hopefully help to bolster the overall sense of realism of the shooter.