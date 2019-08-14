Best computer speakers 2019: the best audio systems for your PC

Whatever you want from your audio experience, one of these best computer speakers will fit the bill.

While some people might say that you can only truly experience immersive audio on your PC through a headset, the best computer speakers out there will give even the best headphones a run for their money. Wearing headphones can become fatiguing and isn’t always the most comfortable which makes the best computer speakers a stellar alternative, giving your ears some breathing room.

Computer speakers, like any computer peripheral, can be a confusing mess of options and might not be easy to figure out what’s best for you. There are certain things that might be more important to you, like sound quality, type of connection, whether there’s a subwoofer, or something else. How is the sound – balanced, lots of bass, fatiguing after a few minutes?

What is your priority? Maybe it’s not sound quality. Maybe instead of hi-fi audiophile-level audio, you want something that sounds decent but saves you some cash. Or you do want that hi-fi clarity. Maybe as a gamer or cinephile, you care about surround sound or a good soundstage.

These are all crucial elements to finding the best computer speakers for you. Also, consider what your set-up is whether you’re a few inches from a 4K gaming monitor or lounging back while playing PC games like Rage 2 , where you still want full immersion, including feeling those explosions deep in your spleen. Whether it’s gaming, movies, or music, there are quite a few options out there.

Regardless, whatever you want from your audio experience, one of these best computer speakers we’ve rounded up will fit the bill.

Audioengine A2+ will function with your PC’s USB port for uncompressed audio and amazing sound quality with its built-in DAC. (Image credit: Audioengine)

Audioengine A2+

Big things come in small packages

Weight: 1.6kg left, 1.4kg right | Size: 6in x 4in x 5.25in | Drivers: 2.75-inch Kevlar woofers, ¾-inch silk dome tweeters | Supported Connectivity: Wireless with Audioengine’s W3 adapter | Audio Inputs: USB, RCA, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack | Outputs: RCA

Built-in digital-to-audio converter

Uncompressed audio through USB

No included subwoofer

While the Audioengine A2+ arrived on the scene four years back, they are still conceivably among the best computer speakers on the market. These slick-looking speakers will function with your PC’s USB port for uncompressed audio and amazing sound quality with its built-in DAC. The Audioengine A2+ comes sans subwoofer. However, if you really need that deep bass for extra rumble, that’s hardly a deal breaker: mostly because there is an RCA output, so it’s simple to connect an external woofer, which Audioengine also sells separately.

Logitech Z623's subwoofer produces a powerful, deep sound. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Z623

More ounce for your bounce

Weight: 0.95kg left, 1kg right; 7kg subwoofer | Size: 7.7in x 4.6in x 5.0in speakers; 11.2in x 12in x 10.5in subwoofer | Drivers: 2.5-inch front-firing, sealed drivers, 7-inch bass-reflex subwoofer | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack, RCA | Outputs: headphone jack

Fantastic quality for an affordable value

Powerful subwoofer

Bass heavy

They may be more expensive than you’d expect to pay for Logitech’s best computer speakers, but the Logitech Z623 speakers are still pretty reasonable, considering that they’re an audio beast. The Z623 may look like a typical set of speakers, but the subwoofer produces a powerful, deep sound that can easily be adjusted up or down based on your preference. As a bonus, these speakers have an impressive soundstage – with great highs and mids – making for an extremely immersive gaming and movie audio experience.

The Logitech G560 speakers are one of the best computer speakers for gaming. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G560

An RGB light show

Weight: 1.79kg left, 1.79kg right, 5.5kg sub | Size (Satellites): 5.8 x 6.5 x 4.6 inches | Size (Sub): 15.9 x 10 x 8.1 inches | Drivers: 6.5-inch subwoofer, 2-inch tweeters | Supported Connectivity: USB, 3.5mm, Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: USB, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack | Outputs: Headphone

Brilliant RGB lighting

DTS surround technology

Expensive

When it comes to computer accessories, Logitech is a household name. However, the G560 takes the company’s speaker prowess up a level. These are the first Logitech computer speakers created specifically for gaming, and the manufacturer’s hard work has more than paid off. The Logitech G560 speakers are, without a doubt, one of the best computer speakers for gaming. Not only do they have RGB lighting – a must for gaming peripherals in 2019 – but through Logitech’s software, the multi-colored illumination can adjust to any kind of content you consume for a more brilliant, not to mention mesmerizing, experience.

The Razer Nommo Pro has a lot to offer and is definitely a sound investment. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Nommo Pro

The ultimate gaming speakers

Weight: 27.6 lbs | Drivers: Down-firing woofer, 0.8-inch silk dome tweeters, 3-inch full range drivers | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 | Audio Inputs: USB, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack | Outputs: 3.5mm

Fantastic sound quality

Razer Chroma

Razer tax

The Razer Nommo Pro may have an amusing name and a uniquely funky look, but make no mistake, these are a quality set of speakers that must be taken very seriously, and not only because of its hefty price. Try to combat the urge to run in the opposite direction of that $500 price tag, the Razer Nommo Pro has a lot to offer and is definitely a sound investment. There’s the thundering down-firing subwoofer that’ll blow you away, and then there’s the Razer Chroma feature, making these speakers look just as great as they sound. There are definitely more reasonably priced computer speakers out there, but with this level of quality, the Razer Nommo Pro is worth the cost of entry.

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Audioengine A2+.

The Harman Kardon Soundsticks III speaker and sub combo features booming bass. (Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III

Great sound in a cool, aesthetically pleasing package

Weight: 2.04kg | Size: 10in x 2x satellites; 10.8in x 9in subwoofer | Drivers: four 1-inch full range transducers | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack | Outputs: none

Futuristic look

Tons of bass power

Limited controls

Sure, the Harmon Kardon Soundsticks III may look like a bloom of jellyfish. These translucent computer speakers look more like a modern art installation protesting rising ocean temperatures, but you’ll appreciate them once you hit that power button. These are certainly an excellent speaker system that belong on our best computer speakers list. This speaker and sub combo features booming bass, thanks to its woofer, as well as detailed highs. Finally, you get that amazing sound at a good price, making it ideal for music fans with a mid-range budget.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse.

Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse offers a powerful but well-controlled bass, as well as great balanced sound. (Image credit: Edifier)

Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse

Futuristic-looking beauties with an even more gorgeous sound

Weight: 3.6kg | Size: 4.8in x 8.35in x 8.74in | Drivers: ¾-inch silk dome tweeter, 3-inch full-range bass driver | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack | Outputs: USB port for charging, headphone jack

Gorgeous design

Excellent overall sound quality

A bit bass-heavy

The Edifier E25 Luna Eclipse is a staggering speaker setup that not only has an enticing design, but also sounds terrific. It’s meant for folks who like a lot of rumbling and booming bass. The Luna, which comes in red, white and black colors, offers a powerful but well-controlled bass, as well as great balance with sharp mids and good stereo separation. It even includes a nifty little remote control so you don’t have to get up if you’re feeling lazy. The Luna Eclipse are some of the best computer speakers out there, especially if you like to pump up the volume with little to no distortion.

AudioEngine HD3 Wireless Speakers have USB Audio and Dual Analog Audio Inputs. (Image credit: AudioEngine)

AudioEngine HD3 Wireless Speakers

Top-notch audiophile sound, wirelessly

Weight: 1.8kg left, 1.5kg right | Size: 11.6″ x 11.75″ x 8.8″ | Drivers: 2.75-inch aramid fiber woofers, ¾-inc silk dome tweeters | Supported Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth Wireless | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm stereo mini-jack, stereo RCA, USB | Outputs: RCA variable line-out, 3.5mm mini-jack headphone out

Low latency

Wired connections available

Beautiful design

Not the cheapest

Wireless speakers might not make the cut for gaming, where every millisecond counts, but that’s why you should opt for the AudioEngine HD 3. The beauty of these speakers is that it offers the best of both worlds. They’ve only got about 30ms of latency when using the wireless connection, so latency is practically negligible as far as listening to audio, watching videos and doing casual gaming. For competitive gamers, these also have USB Audio and Dual Analog Audio Inputs, not to mention subwoofer output for that extra rumble. And, since it is made by AudioEngine, you know the sound quality is top-notch.

The THX-certified Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX boasts a wide frequency range of 31Hz to 20kHz and detailed audio quality. (Image credit: Klipsch)

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX

THX-certified speakers that pack a punch

Weight: 0.95kg satellite; 5kg subwoofer | Size: 8.5in x 4.2in x 5.67x satellite; 9.5in x 9.8in x 10.2in subwoofer | Drivers: ¾-inch Poly compression tweeter, 6.5-inc side-firing, long-throw fiber composite cone woofer | Supported Connectivity: none | Audio Inputs: MP3 two-channel soundcard miniplug | Outputs: headphone jack

THX-certified, home theater-quality sound

Stunning value

Misses some low ends

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speaker system offers fantastic, versatile sound. This means regardless of whether you’re listening to music, watching movies or gaming, you’re getting the best computer speaker experience. These THX-certified speakers boast a lot of power, a wide frequency range of 31Hz to 20kHz, and detailed audio quality with strong bass, maximum clarity and great balance. When we say it’s powerful enough to replicate that home theater quality in your living room, we’re not exaggerating. The best part is that the price is very reasonable.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Logitech Z623

Dell Wireless 360 Speaker System AE715 produces a reasonable 360-degree sound. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell Wireless 360 Speaker System AE715

A 360-degree Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a conference speakerphone

Weight: 1.18kg | Size: 7.5in in diameter | Drivers: three 2.25-inch full-range drivers | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: 3.5mm jack | Outputs: USB port for charging, headphone jack

Decent 360-degree sound

Built-in mic for conference calls

Low, low price

Dell’s AE715 may not be the most powerful on this list of the best computer speakers, but it does produce a reasonable 360-degree sound that – while fairly common in portable audio – is unusual when it comes to computer speakers. The downside is that the bass is a bit lacking, and there’s some delay because of the wireless connection. The upside is that the audio quality is definitely good enough if your listening standards aren’t quite as demanding. You’re also getting its wireless functionality, the USB charging port so you can charge the device and a built-in mic for conference calls. Without a doubt, it’s a great portable and wireless solution that’s affordable to boot.

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Jabra SPEAK 510.

The Mackie CR4BT promises professional-grade performance. (Image credit: Mackie)

Mackie CR4BT

Computer speakers for multimedia use

Weight: 6kg | Size: 11.6in x 9.4in x 17in | Drivers: three 2.25-inch full-range drivers | Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth | Audio Inputs: Bluetooth, RCA, ¼-inch, 1/8-inch | Outputs: headphone jack

Professional-grade tuning

Isolating acoustic foam bases

Thin mid range and missing high bass

The Mackie CR4BT promises professional-grade performance. True, it has its share of drawbacks – including a weaker mid-range and bass that cut off at 70 Hz, meaning while there’s good bass presence, you might be missing that extra low stuff. However, they do sound great for a premium pair of speakers, and the pros include the acoustic foam pads to isolate the speakers from the surface below it, as well as the front auxiliary input. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill peripherals; they are the best computer speakers if you do a lot of multimedia creation and production-related work.

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Logitech MX Sound.