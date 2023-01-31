Razer Leviathan V2 Pro review: wide soundstage, head tracking and a whole lot of rumble

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro will blow you away with its powerful bass and wide soundstage, even if it can get muddy and is missing a bit of that high end. It’s also surprisingly affordable and fairly compact, taking up less space on your desk and your bank statement.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: One-minute review

Not that there's a lot riding on the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro. But with blow-you-away computer speakers like the SteelSeries Arena 9, whose true 5.1 system may have changed the way we consume media and play games on our computers, the pressure is certainly on. Especially because Razer is also going for that immersive 5.1 experience — only it’s attempting to do so with just a soundbar and a sub.

Is it fair to compare it to SteelSeries' 2022 release? Well, yeah. In a lot of ways, Razer is making the argument here that you can experience that same level of immersion without taking up a whole lot of space. With the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, it's telling gamers that they don't need the hassle of setting up two front and two rear speakers plus a sub to feel like they're in the middle of the action. All they need is this soundbar-and-sub combo, and it's much easier to set up. And to do that, they need a compelling product.

So, how does the Leviathan V2 Pro fare? Don't get me wrong; I absolutely love the SteelSeries Arena 9. But, for someone who uses a lot of peripherals and doesn’t really have enough space to accommodate them all, I do think that Razer’s offering makes a pretty compelling case.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: Price and availability

How much does it cost? ‎$399.99 / £399.99 (about AU$600)

‎$399.99 / £399.99 (about AU$600) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: SPECS Frequency range: 40Hz - 20kHz

Drivers: 5x 2-inch full-range drives, 1x 5.25-inch downward firing sub

Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth

Audio Inputs: USB

Outputs: 3.5mm

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro might not seem like an affordable proposition. Who wants to spend $399.99 / £399.99 (about AU$600) on a computer speaker set? But, for what you’re getting, I’m actually surprised that it doesn’t cost more. After all, the SteelSeries Arena 9 comes with a $549 / €599 / AU$599 price tag. Even Razer’s own Nommo Pro, which is just a 2.1 system, is pricier at $599.99 / £529.99 / AU$999.95.

That’s without factoring in what you’re getting, which is a fairly space-saving audio solution that delivers a great immersive sound and a whole lot of rumble — just the ticket for your gaming and movie watching needs.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: Design and features

Soundbar is fairly compact

Nice, accessible controls and RGB lighting

Versatile with both USB and Bluetooth

While I prefer the more offbeat designs over traditional ones, I also thought the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro a thing of beauty when I took it out of the box. The grille on the soundbar looks premium, the controls are gloriously accessible and straightforward, and while the subwoofer is on the bigger end, the soundbar itself is fairly compact. Plus, the RGB lighting is a nice little extra.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

I also love the fact that there’s a decent amount of clearance underneath, thanks to its longer feet. That space underneath allowed me to slide the soundbar over my monitor’s base, saving me even more desk space. As someone who has way too many devices and peripherals on her desk — and I currently have a pretty spacious desk — having the soundbar fit neatly over my monitor’s base while still sitting in front of the panel is extremely satisfying.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Of course, the sub, being fairly sizable, does take up a bit of space underneath. But, considering it’s out of the way and doesn’t have to be situated directly in front of me, its size is really a non-issue.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Back to the soundbar, there are four buttons on top flanking the power button-cum-volume dial on either side. There’s the EQ preset button, 3D button that lets you change audio modes, input button, and the RGB on/off button.

In front of these are 10 LED indicator lights, five on each side of the infrared camera that sit right in the middle where they’re best positioned to track your head and make sure you’re experiencing consistent audio (more on that later).

These LED indicator lights are pretty good at keeping you apprised of which setting you're adjusting and at what level that setting is. When you’re pressing the EQ preset button, for example, which allows you to cycle through the five EQ presets, each light essentially represents each preset.

You can’t really see the drivers behind the grill on the soundbar, but Razer says that there are five 2-inch full-range drivers in there and (sadly) no tweeters. Meanwhile, the subwoofer has a 5.25-inch downward firing one.

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro does have software support, offering decent customizability via the Razer Synapse and Razer Chroma apps. The Razer Synapse app is, of course, the most important one here, offering users a 10-band EQ for fine-tuning the audio, choosing between the different audio modes, and quickly making RGB lighting adjustments.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: Performance

Power sub that deliver a lot of rumble

Very full mid range, high end a little lacking

Great sound imaging, wide soundstage

There are a couple of things that I do wish the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro would be better at. For example, the absence of tweeters on the soundbar means that the high end is a little lacking. That’s apparent when I’m playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which has a lot of sparkly audio effects like the sounds of chimes, for example. The game still sounds good, but it also sounds a little dull due to the lack of high end.

I have also found it to be very mid-forward, and there are instances where it sounds a little muddy because of it. When I’m watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, for example, the mid range sounded nicely full. However, when I put Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the dialogue in the movie sounds a little muddy due to the mids being almost too full.

Those are the “bad” bits, which aren’t really deal-breakers. I have found that I’m not overly bothered by the lack of high end when I’m watching blockbusters. And being mid-forward isn’t necessarily always a bad thing.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Plus, the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro makes up for those with its bass performance, great sound imaging, and wide soundstage. Even on Stereo mode with a flat EQ, the sub at 3 out of 7, and the volume set to 50, I have found that the sound imaging in both the Glass Onion and Wakanda Forever is pretty good and the soundstage is wider than the soundbar (extending to about five to six inches further on each side of it).

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Turn that sub up to 5, and the sub delivers a massive uptick in bass and rumble in Glass Onion. That isn’t the case in Wakanda Forever — I’ve found that jumping from 3 to 5 only delivers a slight uptick in sub bass, but I suspect that’s only because there’s already a lot of bass in the movie at 3 so going to 5 doesn’t make a massive difference.

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro also has a lot of volume on tap — enough, I think, for a small home theater setup. So, use that volume dial with caution.

Two of the four audio modes on hand are excellent. I like Stereo, of course, but the Virtual Speakers mode, which according to Razer beams audio “to seven virtual speakers to deliver a wide soundstage that is always centered around you” and is best for multi-channel sound, is great as well. You’re betting bigger bass, crisp audio, clearer dialogue, and a wide soundstage.

The Virtual Headset mode is impressive in its own right. Described by Razer as audio that “is beamed directly to your ears in an immersive soundstage to deliver an immersive soundscape with pinpoint positional audio traditionally found in headsets,” it‘s a little less detailed. However, it sounds a little wider, the audio extending about eight inches further on each side of the soundbar, and its sound imaging is very accurate.

My head doesn’t have to be completely centered to get the full experience, either. When I sit in front of the soundbar and move from side to side, I always feel like I’m centered in the soundstage, which is pretty impressive.

That’s thanks to its built-in infrared camera that boasts AI tracking, which intelligently detects where you are in relation to the soundbar. It then uses beamforming technology to adjust the audio so that you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action, even if you’re off a little to one side. It does such a good job of it too that I don’t even hear the audio adjusting.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You need an immersive 5.1 system that‘s space-saving

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro fits a 5.1 speaker system in a relatively compact soundbar and a subwoofer so you’re getting that immersion without needing to make space for it.

You crave deep bass and a lot of rumble

Set its bass anywhere from 5 to 7, and you’ll get that sub bass and a lot of rumble that it’ll make your teeth rattle. It’s got one impressive subwoofer.

You want a wide soundstage and great sound imaging

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro delivers sound imaging so great you can feel the movement of whatever’s on screen. And, its soundstage also tends to extend a few inches beyond the physical soundbar.

Don't buy it if...

You need something cheap

I wouldn’t call the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro expensive. I think it offers great value. However, if money is tight, it might be out of your price range. Luckily, there are many great alternatives that are much, much cheaper.

You prefer a true 5.1 PC speaker system

So you’re a true audio person who wants a true 5.1 speaker system. That’s cool, but the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro might not be for you — unless, of course, you’ve got an open mind and want to give it a chance.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Leviathan V2 Pro SteelSeries Arena 9 Razer Nommo Pro Price: $399.99 / £399.99 / about AU$600 $549 / €599 / AU$599 $599.99 / £529.99 / AU$999.95 Frequency range 40Hz - 20kHz 35Hz - 20kHz 35Hz - 20kHz Drivers 2-inch 3-inch 3-inch Supported connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Audio inputs USB USB, Optical, 3.5mm USB, Optical, 3.5mm Outputs 3.5mm 3.5mm None

If our Razer Leviathan V2 Pro review has you considering other options, here are two more computer speakers to consider...

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arena 9

If you’re a gamer, then surround sound is something that you want as part of the experience. Instead of using a pair of headphones, you can get the real deal with the SteelSeries Arena 9. Of course, they cost double the Fluance Ai41, but they come with a total of six speakers including a subwoofer and rear speakers. Read our full SteelSeries Arena 9 review

(opens in new tab) Razer Nommo Pro

The Razer Nommo Pro might be pricey but it’s worth it. This gorgeous sounding 2.1 system is perfect for bringing your favorite titles to life, especially with its THX certified surround sound. Read our full Razer Nommo Pro review

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro isn’t a cheap purchase, but it’s a great value for your money, especially if you want an immersive audio experience that doesn’t take up a lot of space. 4 / 5 Design Fairly compact with a premium build and accessible controls, as well as customizable RGB lighting and both USB and Bluetooth connections, there’s a lot to love in its design, even if it doesn’t stray off the beaten path in looks. 4.5 / 5 Performance With a booming bass, a wide soundstage, great sound imaging, and intelligent head tracking capability, you’ll have an immersive gaming and movie watching experience with this in your setup. 4.5 / 5 Total The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is among the best computer speakers we’ve tested. It isn’t perfect, but considering its audio performance, features, and design, it’s definitely worth considering. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed January 2023

How I tested the Edifier G2000

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arena 9

If you’re a gamer, then surround sound is something that you want as part of the experience. Instead of using a pair of headphones, you can get the real deal with the SteelSeries Arena 9. Of course, they cost double the Fluance Ai41, but they come with a total of six speakers including a subwoofer and rear speakers. Read our full SteelSeries Arena 9 review

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arena 9

If you’re a gamer, then surround sound is something that you want as part of the experience. Instead of using a pair of headphones, you can get the real deal with the SteelSeries Arena 9. Of course, they cost double the Fluance Ai41, but they come with a total of six speakers including a subwoofer and rear speakers. Read our full SteelSeries Arena 9 review