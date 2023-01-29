Edifier G2000 computer speakers review: mini yet mighty

The Edifier G2000 PC speakers surprisingly punch above their weight in sound quality. Combine that with their appealing design, small footprint, and numerous connectivity options, and you’ve got a heck of an impressive pair of speakers. No wonder they’re so popular.

Edifier G2000: One-minute review

The Edifier G2000 proves one thing, at the very least: that those PC-setup Instagrammers do have taste. Of course, it’s kind of hard to put your faith in folks who make a living promoting products. After all, they’re going to say good things about them since they’re being paid to do so. But, if you aren’t going to take their word for it, at least take Edifier’s. Hasn’t the audio brand already proven its prowess in making affordable yet great-sounding audio devices?

I have tested more than my share of Edifier products over the years, and rarely have they disappointed me. Although I must admit, I was curious about these mini-yet-mighty computer speakers more because of how they looked than their audio performance. Can you blame me? I mean, look at them! Plus, I love that they come in pink – and no, that’s not just because I’m a woman, you gender norm-endorsing philistines.

So, admittedly, I was mildly surprised at the quality of audio that blasts out of these things. Considering their size and price, it’s actually impressive that they're able to deliver a full sound with fairly-balanced mids, a clear high end, and a decent low end. That’s on top of the connectivity options they offer, a sub out port so you can hook them up to a sub for that missing deep rumble, and customizable LED lighting.

They’re not going to rival the likes of the SteelSeries Arena 9 or the upcoming Razer Leviathan V2 Pro, clearly. But, if you want a pair of affordable speakers with a great audio performance and an appealing design, they’re an absolute ace.

Edifier G2000: Price and availability

How much does it cost? ‎$109.99 / £89.99 / AU$119

‎$109.99 / £89.99 / AU$119 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Edifier G2000: SPECS Frequency range: 98Hz - 20kHz

Drivers: 2 ¾-inch

Supported connectivity: Bluetooth

Audio inputs: Bluetooth, USB sound card, 3.5mm

Outputs: Sub out

One of the cheapest computer speakers I’ve tested, the Edifier G2000 will set you back $109.99 / £89.99 / AU$119. Some might say that they could be a little cheaper, but considering the sound performance, multi-connectivity options, and design, I actually think that’s terrific value. Besides, anything you’ll find under $100 / £100 will likely be a disappointment in sound quality.

Although, to be fair, the Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 has proven to be quite an adversary with its sub-$75 / £75 price tag and a subwoofer included in that price. The Logitech Z407 also offers a bit more value, sitting at the same price point and also coming with a sub. Then again, the Edifier G2000 is superior, design-wise. So, it really boils down to your preference.

Value: 4 / 5

Edifier G2000: Design

Compact, hexagonal form factor in different colors

12 light effects

Bass port in the back of each satellite

There are likely a lot of people out there who, just like me, would want the Edifier G2000 solely for their looks. Besides their compact and space-saving form factor of about four inches wide and five inches tall, these computer speakers are hexagonal in shape and tapered towards the back, giving them a unique and attractive look. They also come in several colors, including pink and red.

Adding to their design are three customizable lighting areas on each satellite – two on either side towards the rear and a larger one in the back. By customizable, I just mean you can cycle through 12 lighting effects using the LED light effects switch you’ll find on the side of the right satellite. While you can’t actually personalize them, the lighting on these speakers still adds to your immersion, whether you’re playing a game or watching a movie. That’s especially true if you're an RGB enthusiast.

Speaking of switches, there are two multi-use buttons and a volume lever situated on the side of the right satellite. The top button is both the power button and the input mode switch, while the bottom button functions as both the LED light effect switch and the sound effect modes switch. In the rear of this same satellite you’ll find the ports: there’s a USB port, an aux in, and a sub out port.

Finally, there’s a bass port in the back of each satellite. This bass port is small, naturally, about half an inch in diameter, but it does help boost the bass, which I’ll discuss in detail below.

Design: 5 / 5

Edifier G2000: Performance

Full sound for its size

Fairly-balanced mids, clear high-end

Sound imaging could be better

The Edifier G2000 PC speakers have a surprisingly full sound for small stereo speakers with 2.75-inch drivers. There’s no sub-bass, of course, but there seems to be a boost in upper low-end, allowing them to sound like there’s more low-end than there actually is. This is most apparent when listening to hip hop or watching a blockbuster where there’s supposed to be some low-end rumble. You do miss that deep low-end, but there’s enough bass to keep the audio sound fuller, thanks in part to the bass port in the back of each satellite.

The mids on the Edifier G2000 are fairly balanced but not rich-sounding. Considering the size of these speakers, that’s probably for the best. Because they’re tiny and don’t have separate tweeters, the mids would likely drown everything else out if they were really mid-heavy. Besides, small speakers don’t typically have a lot of mids, so it’s already mildly impressive that these have enough of it.

Meanwhile, the high-end doesn’t sound veiled or muffled and is clear enough to satisfy most listeners, even if it’s not exactly audiophile-level detail. Considering the price of these speakers, that’s actually pretty good.

Finally, the soundstage. As long as you place the Edifier G2000 so that each speaker is angled towards each ear, the soundstage should feel wide enough. When it comes to actual sound imaging, they’re fine but not super precise. When watching Zack Snyder's Justice League, which obviously has a lot of action, it was hard for me to pinpoint where everything was. Most of the sound seemed to just sit in the middle.

Performance: 3.8 / 5

Should I buy the Edifier G2000?

Buy it if...

You have a small setup

The Edifier G2000 speakers are very compact and take up very little space, making them perfect for those with smaller desks.

You want something with great audio and multiple connectivity

These computer speakers punch above their weight (and size) by delivering surprisingly great audio and several connectivity options.

You’re looking for great value, instead of budget

They aren’t budget speakers, but they are affordable and come with nice features and terrific audio. They’re a great option if you want to get your money’s worth.

Don't buy it if...

You need something under $100 / £100

On a tight budget? There are other options on the market that are cheaper and even come with a subwoofer.

You’re an audiophile

The Edifier G2000 speakers deliver great sound, but if you want audiophile-level audio, you likely won’t be satisfied with them.

Edifier G2000: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Just slightly over $100 / £100, the Edifier G2000 pair is affordable. Combine that with the performance, features, and design, and you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. 4 / 5 Design I absolutely love their hexagonal design, compact form factor, and color options. They also have lighting zones that are customizable for added immersion. 4.5 / 5 Performance You’re getting a full sound with fairly-balanced mids, a clear high end, and decent low end, as well as a good soundstage. Not too shabby for a pair of tiny speakers. 3.8 / 5 Total I’m not saying that the Edifier G2000 computer speakers are the absolute best on the market, but they’re definitely near the top of the pile. 4 / 5

First reviewed January 2023

How I tested the Edifier G2000

