Vigilant Audio SwitchOne review

These might not be cheap, but the surprisingly small Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are great sounding speakers for any computer setup. And, bedroom musicians will appreciate the ability to switch to a flatter frequency response for their production needs. Of course, it is missing USB connectivity, but it at least comes with Bluetooth and a few other input options.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: One-minute review

The Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are a set of active computer speakers that function both as studio monitors and bookshelf speakers. And, though that sounds like a case of identity whiplash, it mostly works. Smaller than many studio monitors and bookshelf speakers, active or passive, these are powerful with a frequency range that will meet most people’s needs. And, though there’s some nuance to that, especially if you’re looking for studio monitors, the price is worth it.

Vigilant Audio may only have these speakers in its lineup (you’ll also see a condenser mic, headphone clip and a hoodie on their site) but it’s already a strong contender for those who are tired of using headphones or PC gaming headsets and are looking for computer speakers to upgrade their sound. As with most things in the real world, the SwitchOne aren’t perfect. So, read on to see if the pros outweigh the cons for you as they do for us.

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $249 (£255 / AU$471)

$249 (£255 / AU$471) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: SPECS Frequency range: 45-20,000 Hz

Drivers: 4-inch full range

Supported Connectivity: Bluetooth

Audio Inputs: 3.5mm, RCA, ¼-inch

Outputs: Headphone

At $249 (£255 / AU$471), the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne is certainly not cheap. Depending on what you’re comparing it to, you can certainly spend much less for decent speakers. The Logitech Z407 speakers, for example, are half the price and come with a subwoofer and a control dial. That said, you’re paying for a more detailed, richer sound with the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne.

A better comparison might be the similarly-priced Fluance Ai41 , which provide just as good of a sound quality with a deeper, richer bass. Of course, they’re much bigger and don’t let you change the sound signature with a quick flip of a switch so it’s just a matter of your own priorities to decide which one is better if you’re willing to drop $250 / £250 on a set of speakers.

If you want to talk studio monitors, something that we’ll touch on without going too in depth here, that price tag is actually pretty good. The size of these speakers might make most audio engineers scoff but the price on most decent studio monitors are out of reach for most people working on music at home. In that regard, the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are a great value, especially since they do well as both general computer speakers and studio monitors.

Value: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: Design

Don’t take up too much space

Lots of connectivity but no USB

At 7.1 x 4.3 x 7.1 inches, the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne are fairly diminutive when compared to other bookshelf-style speakers. While you’ll find some other computer-specific speakers to be smaller and lighter than the 6.6-lb SwitchOne, they’re small enough to fit into most desk setups.

The design itself is pretty straightforward. As mentioned before, these are the same form factor as other bookshelf speakers coming with ¾-inch silk domed tweeters and four-inch woofers in all-black enclosures. If anything sets it apart visually, it would be the passive radiators that adorn each side of the speaker cabinets to give them a little more low-end oomph and overall volume.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

On the front of the left speaker, you’ll find an Aux input (3.5mm) and headphone out as well as a volume wheel. Though minor, we do appreciate the fact that there’s a little click when the volume wheel is perfectly centered, meaning the volume is at 50%. The wheel turns smoothly otherwise.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

On the back of the left speaker again, where the built-in amp is, you’ll find all the other inputs. There are TRS Stereo balanced inputs for music production setups, RCA inputs for an analog connection, as well as a Bluetooth pairing button. The on/off switch is back here as well as the Studio to HiFi switch which gives these speakers their name. Essentially, by toggling this switch, or as Vigilant Audio calls it: “The Switch,” you can go between a more consumer-friendly sound (HiFi) and one more suited for music production (Studio).

The only thing that’s really missing to make these the perfect companion to a computer setup is USB connectivity. Though Bluetooth allows you to connect to just about any modern device, whether your smartphone, Mac or PC, Bluetooth still introduces a tiny bit of lag. So, having a physical digital connection is preferred when connecting a computer when you want excellent sound without lag such as playing games and recording music. Luckily, these speakers still sound great with an analog connection.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: Performance

Sounds great and has a lot of volume

Switching sound profiles is subtle

When it comes to any set of speakers, no matter their purpose, the sound quality is top priority. It doesn’t matter what features are available if the speakers don’t sound good. Luckily, the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne deliver impressive results. Not only is there plenty of volume on tap but the audio is clear and present even when turned up. We were hard pressed to distort these with regular use.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

The sound quality itself is pleasant with a “Smile” type frequency range when toggled to the “HiFi” setting. This means that the bass is a bit louder and thumps a bit more, though you’re never going to get really low sub-bass with these, and the high end is slightly boosted. When switched to the “Studio” setting, the sound is supposed to flatten for a more neutral frequency response. And, while it’s noticeable, it’s also subtle.

Our experience when toggling to “Studio” mode is that the speaker seems to boost the high-mids to match that low and high-end, giving what we listen to more presence. Overall, we somewhat prefer the “Studio” setting and even used it for some music production of our own. While it is more even-sounding than the “HiFi” setting, we wouldn’t consider it neutral as that mid-high lift makes it pop a little more.

Of course, if you’re thinking in terms of studio monitors, that’s not necessarily good but you’ll have to pay much more for accurate monitors. All in all, they do the job pretty well. Just be aware of their overall sound; otherwise, the music you make might end up sounding a bit dull.

Since there is more than one way to connect, we made sure to also test Bluetooth audio. Pairing is easy. All we have to do is hold down the pairing button on the back for a short while and pull up the Bluetooth settings on our device to pair. And, the audio quality is surprisingly unchanged from a regular analog connection. Of course, there’s a little bit of lag so that Bluetooth connectivity is best used for listening to music.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne?

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Buy it if...

You want great sound in a small package

The Vigilant Audio SwitchOne may be small. But, they pack quite a musical punch with a full, room-filling sound.

You’re also a musician

While these aren’t going into Sound City Studios, they make a great all-in-one option for those that want to make music at home on their computer.

You want multiple inputs including Bluetooth

While there’s no USB input here, you do get Bluetooth, RCA, TRS balanced inputs, and AUX to cover most of your connectivity needs.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

While there’s a lot of value in the Vigilant Audio SwitchOne, they’re not in that budget price range. If you’re limited on cash, you can find more than a few decent speakers for under $100 / £100.

You need USB connectivity If you need or want physical digital connectivity from your speakers, you won’t find it here. While the SwitchOne do have Bluetooth, that will introduce a little latency into your audio.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Logitech Z407

While the Fluance Ai41 are going to sound a bit better, the Logitech Z407 are the ideal 2.1 system to use with a computer setup. They sound good, have USB connectivity, and take up much less deskspace. Read our full Logitech Z407 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fluance Ai41

They might be expensive for computer speakers but they’re worth every penny. The Fluance Ai41 have a deep, rich sound that will make you forget they’re just a pair of active bookshelf speakers. And, while they won’t fill a room, they will significantly upgrade any computer’s audio. Read our full Fluance Ai41 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arena 9

If you’re a gamer, then surround sound is something that you want as part of the experience. Instead of using a pair of headphones, you can get the real deal with the SteelSeries Arena 9. Of course, they cost double the Fluance Ai41, but they come with a total of six speakers including a subwoofer and rear speakers. Read our full SteelSeries Arena 9 review (opens in new tab)

Vigilant Audio SwitchOne: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value While the SwitchOne isn’t cheap, it offers a lot of value with all its connectivity as well as ability to cater to both those just listening to music or watching movie and those producing music. 4.5 / 5 Design On the surface, it may not look like anything special. But, it’s designed to give a surprising amount of volume as well as full frequency response despite its small size. Plus, there’s plenty of connectivity, minus USB, on offer. 4 / 5 Performance Though its bass doesn’t go incredibly low, these are very robust-sounding speakers. They get loud too. And, thanks to that its “Switch,” the audio can be tailored for more than one purpose. 4 / 5 Total It might not be cheap, but it offers great sound and a lot of volume in a small package. And, that’s not easy to do. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed November 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test