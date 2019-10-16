Best AMD Ryzen laptops: the top laptops with AMD processors inside

AMD is scoring some serious credit with its latest Ryzen 3000 series processors (CPUs) in desktop computers, but when it comes to mobile devices, Intel has still dominated. But, there are secretly plenty of great Ryzen laptops available running on AMD's hardware.

More and more manufacturers are beginning to include AMD's CPUs in their machines, including higher-end devices. And, with AMD's push into efficient 7-nanometer architecture, it's likely we'll continue to see more AMD CPUs powering laptops in the future.

If you want to get your hands on a laptop running on a Ryzen CPU right now, there are some strong options.

We haven’t had a chance to test all of these laptops ourselves, but don’t worry – we here at TechRadar are laptop experts, and we’ve used our tech expertise to find the best AMD Ryzen laptops on the market right now.

Deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always fine times of year to score an AMD Ryzen laptop. Usually the most known stores will have plenty of laptop offers, but we expect more specialist retailers, like Newegg and MicroCenter in the US, to more readily sell these devices. Regardless, there's no certainty that holding off until Black Friday will get you a better deal than today (our exclusive price-grabbing tool finds all the latest deals). No matter what, read our Black Friday laptop deals page, where we'll be covering AMD Ryzen laptop deals as well from now through November.

(Image credit: Future)

1. HP Enxy x360 13 (2019)

An AMD Ryzen 2-in-1

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz | Storage: 256GB – 1TB M.2 SSD

Lightweight

Affordable

2-in-1 capabilities

Disappointing graphics

OK processor performance

If you want a Ryzen laptop that can flip over backward to work in tablet mode as well, then the HP Envy x360 13 is a strong choice. It features mobile Ryzen 3000-series CPUs in a quality chassis that won't weight down your backpack or wallet.

For productivity, you'll get plenty of mileage from the Ryzen CPU inside, and the Vega graphics can give you a slight boost in certain tasks. The display is a Full HD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protecting it, and it's decently bright. All of that comes in a metal body that's almost too slick for the price HP asks.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

2. Lenovo ThinkPad X395

Simple, refined productivity

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U – Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega – RX Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" HD (1366 x 768) 60Hz Anti-Glare – Full HD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS 400 nits | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Fair price

Anti-glare display

USB-C charging

Ports galore

Thick top and bottom bezels

The ThinkPad is one of the most iconic laptops there is, and Lenovo has added Ryzen processors into the ThinkPad X395, a thin and light model. The laptop can feature up to a Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U quad-core CPU and 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory. It also uses a PCIe-based SSD for fast storage.

The ThinkPad X395 has a 13.3-inch anti-glare display available at up to Full HD with a 300-nit IPS panel. At just 16.9mm thick and 1.28kg (2.84 pounds), the X395 is thin and light, making it easy to take with you. And, thanks to a tough design and a spill-resistant keyboard, you can count on the ThinkPad X395 to withstand some abuse and the occasional mishap.

(Image credit: Acer)

3. Acer Nitro 5

A gamer's Ryzen laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H | Graphics: AMD Readon RX 560X | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS | Storage: 256GB SSD

Affordable gaming

Slim side bezels

Hefty

If you want to game on AMD's hardware, the Acer Nitro 5 has you covered. It comes at an affordable price while packing a Ryzen 7 3550H quad-core CPU and Radeon RX 560X GPU for the full AMD gaming experience. It comes with 8GB of memory (RAM) installed, but there are two memory slots, opening the door for upgrades.

That combination of hardware should be a decent amount of power to handle gaming on the 15.6-inch, Full HD display of this laptop. There are plenty of USB ports to connect peripherals like gaming headsets and mice. And, thanks to the narrow bezels on either side of the display in this new model, the Nitro 5 is as svelte as ever.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Lenovo Flex 14

Flexibility for a flexible budget

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U – Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 – Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 12GB | Screen: 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

Amazing value

Active stylus supported and included

No USB-C charging

Lenovo's Flex 14 series of 2-in-1 laptops has received the Ryzen treament, with new models including up to the Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, though we like the value of the Ryzen 5 3500U model we've found with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop includes a 14-inch, Full HD display that fully supports the included active stylus, so you can get artsy with this laptop.

With the 360-degree hinge, you can flip the laptop over to use as a tablet. And, Lenovo's fast-charging can get your battery back up to 80% charge in just an hour. It also include both USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile connection options.

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus ZenBook 14

Ryzen in elegance

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U – Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 – Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 100% sRGB | Storage: 256GB PCIe x2 SSD – 1TB PCIe x4 SSD

Thin and light

92% screen-to-body ratio

Well engineered

Underwhelming screen

No USB-C charging

The Asus ZenBook 14 puts Ryzen CPUs into one of their most elegant homes. It's designed thin and light, weighing just 1.12kg and measuring just 16.9mm thick. That's achieved in part thanks to the super slim bezels, which measure just 2.9mm on the sides of the display.

Thanks to this design, Asus manages to fit a 14-inch display into a smaller form factor. And, that display has 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Despite its thin design, the laptop still has two USB-A ports and a full HDMI port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C and a microSD card reader.

Inside, it comes with up to a Ryzen 7 CPU with 16GB RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. All of that's packed into a rugged aluminum chassis. As a fun extra, the trackpad doubles as a number bad. You can see our review of the Asus ZenBook 14 Intel-model here. We're still waiting on availability of the Ryzen models.