Monster serves up massive slew of announcements, with a touch of zaniness

Monster's CES 2014 press conference was ironically peppered with audio problems but it didn't stop things from getting a little crazy and celebrity fueled.

Example: Noel Lee, CEO of Monster, rode around announcing news on a gold Segway. With flames. Nick Cannon made an appearance with a bunch of famous DJs. UFC Lightweight Champ Anthony Pettis came out for 10 minutes to give a spiel, plus a World Poker Tour commentator (big shocker) was commenting on a partnership with Monster.

And there was Shaquille O'Neal, who serenaded Lee and planted a kiss on his head because they're best buds.

Back to the announced stuff: Monster introduced a line of new headphones ranging from new DNA Pro over-ear headphones, which (unsurprisingly) cost quite a bit - $449.95 (about £274.18, AU$501.95) to UFC-sponsored, over-ear headphones called Octagon, which will cost $280 (about £170.62, AU$312.36). Both sets are available later in the year.

Available now online for for $319.95 (about £194.96, AU$356.93) are headphones from a collaboration with rapper Meek Mill called 24K.

A vision in red

Hear Monster roar

For its 35th anniversary of being in the industry, the company will go through a slight makeover by implementing a new logo, or to be exact, by bringing back its old logo for a retro feel.

To top it off, the very thing that rocketed the company's business - sound tech and cables - will also be renewed.

DJ Go was also touted heavily with new colors available, with O'Neal later introducing the company's credit-card-sized PowerCard portable charging devices.

Smooch

Adidas will also release headphones in partnership with the company but nothing final was revealed.

Cannon also announced two new TV shows that Monster will be producing, with the first being a kids series called "I Want To Be a DJ." Interestingly, the second will be about Lee himself, a former engineer turned drummer turned cable entrepreneur, who then became head of Monster. Further details of the shows have not yet been disclosed.