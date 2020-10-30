Acer's five new gaming monitors could be perfect buys for PC gamers

Acer recently announced a fleet of new gaming monitors in its Predator and Nitro lineups, offering up some exciting new features at a more affordable price point than previous models.

Each of these monitors also have slimline bezels, making them great for use in a multiple-screen setup.

These won't arrive quite in time for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but if you have a PC gamer you want to buy a present for, these are well worth taking a look at.

If you're after a Black Friday gaming monitor bargain, then hopefully Acer will lower the prices of its existing monitors in time for the deal bonanza at the end of November.

(Image credit: Acer)

Predator’s affordable ultra-wide

Let's kick off with the ‘big boy’: the Predator X34 GS. This 34-inch ultra-wide curved QHD 3440×1440 IPS display features Nvidia G-Sync and is overclockable to 180Hz. In addition, Acer claims the monitor features a very fast half-millisecond response time.

The Predator X34 GS supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and sports two integrated 7W speakers. It’s expected to cost $1,100 (around £840, AU$1550) when it launches in the US in December 2020.

(Image credit: Acer)

RGB in all of the things

If you’re not a fan of ultrawide monitors then Acer has still got you covered. Predator XB253Q GW gaming monitor has an RGB LED strip beneath the 24.5-inch display that can illuminate in sync with your games or music. It’s a 1080p IPS display that is G-Sync compatible and can be overclocked to a 280Hz refresh rate, also with half-millisecond response time. We’re expecting to see this model go on sale in January 2021 at $430 (around £330, AU$610).

If you suffer from eye strain or sensitivity, the Predator XB273U NV includes something dubbed ‘VisionCare 4.0’ to automatically adjust the monitor’s brightness and color temperature, without adding a yellow film to your games. Additionally, this 27-inch QHD IPS display has up to a 170Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, though Acer hasn’t mentioned this one is G-Sync compatible.

This model also includes funky RGBs on the back of the screen that will illuminate your wall with colors synced to match what's on your screen, similar to the Ambilight tech seen in the latest Phillips TVs. It will cost $550 (around £420, AU$780) when it launches in the US in January 2021.

(Image credit: Acer)

Future proofing your display

Last up in the Predator range we have the XB323U GX, a 32-inch QHD monitor that can be overclocked to a 270Hz refresh rate with as little as a 0.5ms response time. Like the other models above, the XB323U GX is Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Acer haven’t mentioned what kind of panel this monitor uses, but have said it covers 99 percent of the AdobeRGB gamut, with support for VESA DisplayHDR 600 as well as 8-bit image processing and local dimming. It will go on sale at $900 (around £690, AU$1270) when it launches in the US in January 2021.

Sister, not twins

(Image credit: Acer)

Finally, Acer revealed two 27-inch Nitro models, the XV272U KV and the XV272 LV. Whilst they share a similar name, the features vary on the models and both have their merits as affordable gaming monitors.

The XV272 LV is a 1080p IPS panel that can be overclocked to 165Hz refresh rate. Acer didn’t provide any other notable details for this one other than it can display 90% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and will cost $280 (around £220, AU$400) when it launches in December 2020 in the US.

The XV272U KV is a 27-inch QHD IPS panel that supports up to a 170Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and includes some of the same ‘VisionCare 4.0’ features as the XB273U NV. It will cost $400 (around £310, AU$560) when it launches in the US in December 2020.

