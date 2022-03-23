Wales vs Austria live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

Wales host Austria in one of the standout ties of the World Cup qualifiers, with both nations looking to end generations-old droughts. And with stars such as David Alaba, Marco Arnautovic and possibly even Gareth Bale set to feature, they'll both be on the front foot too. The road ends here for the losing team, so read on to find out how to watch a Wales vs Austria live stream no matter where you are in the world.

24 years have passed since Das Team last turned out at a World Cup, but this side should be the one to break that duck. They came within a whisker of knocking Italy out of the Euros in one of the standout games of last summer's tournament, and failure to qualify for the World Cup would be nothing short of a national travesty.

Wales last qualified for the World Cup in 1958, and this is probably the last chance for their Golden Generation. But with Kieffer Moore injured and Bale now more of a talismanic figure than the force of nature he once was, this would be the perfect moment for Daniel James and Harry Wilson to announce themselves on the international stage.

A raucous home crowd is likely to play its part too, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Wales vs Austria live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Wales vs Austria from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Austria live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a Wales vs Austria live stream from anywhere

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Wales vs Austria live stream in the UK

Wales vs Austria is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via its Main Event channel. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for almost every smart device. Take a look at our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Welsh-language coverage of Wales vs Austria is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Wales vs Austria: live stream soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Wales vs Austria in the US, with kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Thursday afternoon. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show Wales vs Austria live in Australia, with kick-off set for 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks is showing the Wales vs Austria match, but be warned that it's a very late kick-off. The game is set to begin at 1.15am IST on Thursday night/Friday morning. If you stay up late enough, coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV.