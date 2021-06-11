Snap up one of the best smart plugs for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best smart plugs are an easy way to kick-start your smart home, allowing you to control whatever device is plugged into it; whether that’s a lamp, radio, or even an air purifier from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. You’ll probably need more than just one if you plan on automating your entire home, so a good smart plug deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 45% off the price of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP105 reducing it to £10.99 from £19.99 . This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug – it has dropped as low as £9.00 although this was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – but it’s still a hefty saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the smart plug deals in your region.)

Today's best TP-Link Kasa smart plug deal in the UK

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP105: £19.99 £10.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £9 off the cost of this smart plug, which works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug, it’s still good value and the offer won’t last long. So, you should snap up this smart plug deal now. View Deal

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Slim KP105 is a compact, simple to use smart plug. In tests, we found it was easy to set-up and was responsive when we used both the app and Alexa to turn it on or off. The plug even made a reassuring sound when it switched on.

As well as setting a schedule from the app, as you’d expect, it also has a handy Away mode, which can turn the smart plug on and off at random intervals. This is useful if you’re trying to simulate occupancy in your home, and a lamp or radio is connected to the plug.

More smart plug deals