The best Apple HomePod prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

If you're looking for the best Apple HomePod prices and deals on the net then your search is over. Our dedicated price comparison technology searches through all the best retailers every day to bring you the top prices on the latest tech and Apple's debut entry to the world of smart speakers.

Apple is late to the race for a place in your home, but the HomePod could be a perfect fit if you already own an iPhone or MacBook and prefer Siri to Alexa or Google Assistant. The Home Pod is also arguably the best option for those of you looking for the best sounding smart speaker for music. The sound quality is excellent and can fill a room much better than the cheaper alternatives.

Ah, yes the price. Brace yourselves, as the Apple HomePod is not cheap. On the plus side though, Apple recently announced a permanent price cut on its overpriced smart speaker. The HomePod price now starts at $299 instead of $349 in the USA. The HomePod's new UK starting price is £279, down from the original £319, while Australians can now expect to pay $469 instead of $499. If you're looking to spend a lot less, then it might be worth a look at our Google Home deals or Amazon Echo prices .

The best Black Friday Apple HomePod deals

If today's deals aren't for you, there's always Black Friday heading our way next month! It may be worth waiting until then to bag yourself an Apple HomePod deal.

Check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals and bookmark the page to stay in the know during the busiest retail period of the year! We've also got you covered for the best Cyber Monday deals.