Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: 4K TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more

Black Friday TV deals are happening right now thanks to early sales from top retailers like Amazon. We're covering all the latest and greatest offers on televisions in the run-up to the Black Friday sale event, with huge savings to be had on brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

To help you find all the top offers, though, we've put together your guide to the best Black Friday TV deals, whether you're after a small TV or super-sized 75-inch display. We have deals for both the US and UK, with top retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis all getting in on the transatlantic action.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially hit over the final weekend of November, though retailers have kicked things off early with some smaller discounts – which is normal practice, though fears of delivery backlogs and retail difficulties amid lockdowns are meaning big offers are being pushed earlier than before. So if you've been saving up for a new TV, this is the time to do it.

We usually see Black Friday TV deals hitting a wide spectrum of price brackets, which means you won't have to settle for a budget display to make a saving this year. We've seen high-end QLED and OLED TVs dropping down to far more affordable prices in past years, alongside bargain-hunter discounts on cheaper Hisense, TCL, and Insignia models as well.

There's plenty of reason to opt for a new TV in 2020, too, with new flagship ranges from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Philips, Hisense, and TCL – along with incremental picture improvements, new audio technologies, and streaming services that might not be supported on your old set (for example, Disney Plus).

We've rounded up the best available Black Friday TV deals below from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony with prices starting at just $100 in the US – or £350 in the UK. We'll be updating this page with all the early offers as they come in, so make sure to bookmark this page as your one-stop Black Friday TV deals guide.

The best Black Friday TV deals in the US

32-49 inch Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

View Deal

TCL 32-inch HD smart TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

This small but mighty 32-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Best Buy with a massive $70 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch HD smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

Another top cheap Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy, this 43-inch Insignia is now featuring a fantastic $80 saving. That's a whole 30% off a TV that comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $267.99 at Best Buy

For just $267.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

View Deal

50-59 inch Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

This 50-inch TV from TCL is on sale for just $229.99 in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic early Black Friday TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

All-New Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Snag the 2020 Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

A stellar price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $298. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the South Korean tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

View Deal

60-85 inch Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

An incredible price for a 70-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Hisense smart TV on sale for just $399.99. The H65 Series delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV also includes a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $477.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung 7-series is a great buy for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handing for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV, you can score a massive $229 discount on this premium Samsung 70-inch smart TV. This stunning set features a voice remote and the picture is engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $849.99 $747.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

View Deal

Sony 75-inch X900H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $2,499.99 $1,769.99 at Amazon

Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 67-inch 4K TV gets a $700+ price cut at Amazon. The Ultra HD smart TV features a game mode for a super-smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

UK Black Friday TV deals

John Lewis - offers excellent warranty guarantees

- offers excellent warranty guarantees Very - perfect for 43 - 65-inch TV deals

- perfect for 43 - 65-inch TV deals Currys - offers both cheaper and more premium brands

- offers both cheaper and more premium brands Amazon - a massive range of cheap smart TVs on offer

- a massive range of cheap smart TVs on offer ebuyer - big savings available on more expensive models

- big savings available on more expensive models AO.com - mid-range TV deals available frequently

- mid-range TV deals available frequently Argos - the best place for cheap TVs but regionalised stock

The best Black Friday TV deals in the UK

Samsung TU7100 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £349 at Very

This 43-inch 4K TV is £100 off at Very right now, offering up an incredibly popular model for less. Very's latest 4K TV deals are proving particularly competitive right now, so you'll have to wait a little while for delivery on this one.

View Deal

LG UN80006LC 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £399 at Currys

This LG has just dropped to £449 at Currys in this week's cheap TV deals, which makes for an excellent price on the TruMotion 100, HDR 10, Ultra Surround Sound display. Not only that but new Spotify members can also pick up six months of Premium for free.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £649 at Currys

The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

LG 55NANO816NA 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £999 £699 at Currys

There's a whopping £300 saving on this LG 4K TV at Currys, bringing the premium display down from nearly £1,000 to a much more affordable price point in the latest TV sales. You're getting LG's famed NanoCell technology here, with TruMotion 100 and HDR10 as well. You can also pick up the 49-inch model for £599 (with the same £300 discount), but if space isn't an issue the extra £100 is well worth it for this jump.

View Deal

Samsung Q70T QLED TV: £1,099 £899 at John Lewis

This edge-lit QLED TV from Samsung won't have the consistent brightness of a back-lit television, but you'll still get sharp 4K images and an HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz video. John Lewis throws in a five year guarantee, too.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,299 at Sevenoaks

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Sevenoaks

This 55-inch LG BX OLED cuts the price with a cheaper a7 Gen 3 processor, and using the voucher code GDSAVE100 doesn't hurt either. Expect an excellent contrast ratio and deep blacks, and maybe just a hint of video noise in dark scenes, if our review of last year's LG B9 is anything to go by.View Deal

Philips 65-inch OLED TV with Ambilight: £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

Philips' OLED+934 was the company's flagship set in 2019, and so it packs in all the latest HDR formats, as well as Ambilight projection and a built-in soundbar from audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins.

View Deal

Black Friday TV deals 2020: what to expect

While the particular models and discounts found in Black Friday TV deals will naturally change every year, the sales we saw last year can give us a pretty good indication of what to come.

In the US, Walmart tends to lead the pack, with 2019 seeing record-low prices on top brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Philips, and more. We usually see a lot of TCL TVs at bargain prices, too.

In the UK, the best Black Friday TV deals are usually dominated by Philips Ambilight TVs. With a new Philips TV 2020 range, including mid-range LCD sets and high-end OLEDs, there's plenty to keep an eye out for this year, though it's likely that 2019 models will be seeing the biggest price cuts.

Expect the unexpected, though. Last year, EE blew other TV deals out of the water by offering a free 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV when you buy a Samsung or Huawei handset. We're hoping to see something similar to last year's £1,000 discount on the LG E9 OLED at Currys, too.

Mid-price OLEDs like the Philips OLED 754 or LG B9 will be smart choices to keep an eye on, too. Surprisingly, we haven't seen the LG BX OLED release this year yet, but its predecessor should offer better value for money over a new model.

No matter what size you're after (40-inch? 75-inch?) or what TV technology you like (QLED? OLED?) there should be something for you. Below you'll find some examples of last year's best deals, which we'll soon replace with the latest Black Friday TV deals of 2020 as the offers go live.

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from during November – the likes of Walmart, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, and AO.com are all worthwhile – and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

Supermarket TVs are often cheap to start with, so make sure you are getting a good discount on the original RRP. Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find bottom-dollar prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

Last year we even saw a $10,000 discount on a Sony Bravia TV with a five-figure price tag, so there really is something for everyone.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main Black Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

Should you upgrade your TV on Black Friday? We weigh up your options

What about Cyber Monday TV deals?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 30 this year.

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great time to find discounted TVs.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is usually a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, though its Prime Day plans may shake things up this year, or see the best offers happen a few weeks earlier than expected. Either way, we'll keep you updated on the best prices and deals as they go live.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.