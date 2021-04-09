Xbox Series X restock: when Best Buy may be back in stock – time and date update

The Xbox Series X Best Buy restock time would be today, April 9 at 12pm EDT / 9am PDT. However, it's either not going to happen, or be extremely limited, according to Matt Swider, our Xbox restock tracker citing warehouse sources. We've seen a slow week of Xbox stock in the US, with Antonline and Sam's Club offering bundles. And now, many of Best Buy regional warehouses have zero next-gen console, according to our exclusive reporting. But our Xbox Twitter tracker will update you when and where there's an Xbox Series X restock today.

To get advance notice, follow Matt Swider, our Xbox restock tracker:

When: Follow @mattswider, our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts about the next Xbox console drop. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates of new stock. Do not buy Xbox directly off Twitter users – which are all scams – only to the websites Matt points you to.

Our Xbox Series X restock alerts look like this (for example):

(Image credit: Future)

The long-awaited Best Buy Xbox Series X restock may keep you waiting. We've heard from reliable sources at Best Buy warehouses that signaled to Matt Swider having zero next-gen consoles in their inventory. The entire month of April has been quiet for many American retailers, including Best Buy, when it comes to Xbox consoles.

It's still worth checking to see if there's a limited Xbox Series X restock. The window is 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, and we've seen the Best Buy restock time as late as 3:15pm EDT. In other words, try within that three-hour time frame, but don't get your hopes up and be fast at checkout if there is a limited restock.

It's been over four weeks since there was a Target Xbox Series X restock date. Good news, we have heard that Target may planning a Wednesday, April 14 restock after having built up small amounts of Xbox console inventory over time (what will be five weeks by that point). We'll have an update to our Xbox Twitter tracker as soon as the new Target restock date it known.

Here's our Target Xbox Series X restock alert from Thursday, March 11:

Series S 1st, X is next🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in US!Big One 🐳1. ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar🙏2. 🖱️Click 🔄keep refreshing &🛒try to add to cartSeries S ($299) https://t.co/zNoPQ4lL74Series X ($499) https://t.co/yELb7CrZXo https://t.co/htrEZzE8GXMarch 11, 2021 See more

Rumored Xbox restock date: Later this week or early next week

When it's in stock: GameStop Xbox Series X and Series S bundles

Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The GameStop Xbox restock did happen, but it wasn't the Microsoft console we had wanted. Only Xbox Series S bundles were in stock on Tuesday, April 6. GameStop has a restock cadence of every week to week-and-a-half, and the last drop Xbox drops haven't contained the Xbox Series X, so we're unsure how this fits into the retailer's pattern. All we know is that we're due some Series X consoles soon.

Note: GameStop routinely restricts its Xbox Series X restock to bundles, and while it can cost more, it makes buying the new Xbox much easier because resellers have a more difficult time profiting from the packed-in games and accessories (which are all readily available). We usually know in advance when a GameStop restock happens.

Our Xbox Series X restock Twitter tracker alert for GameStop will look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Probable Xbox restock date: Maybe Thursday, April 15 at 2:30pm EDT

Last Xbox restock date: Thursday, April 8 at 2:30pm EDT

When it's actually in stock: Walmart Xbox Series X | Walmart Xbox Series S

Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

No Walmart Xbox Series X restock happened on Thursday, April 1 at 2:30pm EDT / 11:30am PDT, even if the retailer has been doing every other Thursday for the last month, and we don't expect another restock this week. Looking more broadly, it does have a one-month gap between cycles, so we might not see the Xbox Series X back in stock before Thursday, April 15, according to that broader pattern. The next PS5 Walmart restock date will almost certainly rely on how much inventory it has at its warehouses, meaning its cadence can change.

Here's what our last Walmart Xbox stock alert looked like on March 18:

🚨First up is Xbox Series X & S at WalmartNOTE: PS5 is in 30 minsMarch 18, 2021 See more

We saw a surprise Xbox Series X restock at Amazon on Tuesday, March 23, and our restock tracker sent out an alert as soon as it happened. Even with that, the restock lasted just two minutes for the Series X. We also saw the Series S in stock it lasted a bit longer, but it has since sold out. There have only been a handful of Amazon Xbox restock dates since the console launched in November 2020, so we're unsure of when it'll be back in stock. We'll update this section when we know more.

New: We've been told by one source that they've seen more Xbox Series X consoles in warehouses that PS5 consoles, so we may actually be due another round of the Microsoft console before we ever see another restock from its biggest rival.

Here's what our Amazon Xbox restock alert looked like on Tuesday, March 23

It's back in stock on & off🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock 📦AMAZON US📦♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5jhpFjf2B4March 23, 2021 See more

Potential Xbox restock date: This week, but minutes at time

Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The official Microsoft Xbox store often has the Series X console in stock throughout the week, however, it sells out in three minutes or less, according to our restock Twitter tracker account.

The secret: some people either cancel their orders midway through the process, or their credit card gets rejected, so do keep refreshing when we send out the Xbox restock alert. You may get lucky in scooping up a console that gets kicked back into the inventory system after five or fifteen minutes.

🚨🚨🚨 Xbox restock at 💻 MICROSOFT 💻 in the US right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/5BmpyN2zboWon't last longMarch 26, 2021 See more

Next restock date: Maybe in a week or two

Last Xbox Series X restock dates: Wednesday, April 7

Before that: Wednesday, March 17

Wait time: Online only, fast shipping (sells out quickly)

Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Today, April 7 marks three weeks since we got an Xbox Series X restock at Antonline, and the online store may be gearing up for another loaded bundle. The official word from the American retailer is that it does a next-gen restock every week, and while we saw a PS5 restock yesterday, we're overdue for a Xbox restock today.

Antonline ships consoles fast and it doesn't play games with its add to cart button like other Xbox Series X restock locations. This means you have about three minutes from the time Matt Swider sends his tweet to actually buy it.

Our last Antonline Xbox Series X restock alert from Wednesday, April 7:

🚨🚨🚨Xbox restock! 🐜 @antonlinecom 🐜♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarXbox Series X bundle https://t.co/xVnpTewFsdApril 7, 2021 See more