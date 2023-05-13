Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members just got a sweet free shopping perk

Of course, the main reason you sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is to get access to a rolling library of new and classic games to play on your Xbox and PC but membership also comes with extra perks. These include in-game bonus content, free trials to other services such as Apple TV Plus and Discord Nitro, and now, a new freebie that's sure to delight online shoppers at one of the biggest US retailers.

Microsoft has partnered with Walmart to offer an exclusive 75-day free trial to Walmart Plus for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It's a great freebie even if you only use Walmart infrequently as the retailer's membership program usually costs $12.95 per month (opens in new tab).

To claim it, just check your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks (opens in new tab) while on your console, in the mobile app or on the Xbox app for PC. From here, you can click on the Walmart Plus offer to claim your promo code. Then enter that on this Walmart Plus and Microsoft promotion page (opens in new tab) to start your 75-day free trial.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus comes with a handful of useful perks for shoppers, including free grocery delivery from your local store, free shipping on online orders, savings on fuel and special offers on everyday essentials.

On top of that, Walmart Plus members also get early access to deals and offers - including during Black Friday - and a subscription to the streaming service Paramount Plus so you can watch over 40,000 TV episodes, movies and live sports events.

Along with all those benefits, now is a particularly good time to sign up as this year's Memorial Day sales are set to start before the end of the month. We fully expect the retailer to offer hundreds of deals in the days ahead so stick with us as we bring you all the best bargains from the Walmart Memorial Day sales. And, there's bound to be another Walmart Plus Weekend soon to rival the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale in July.

If you fancy this but aren't signed up for Microsoft's gaming subscription service right now, we've gathered up the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals so you can pay the lowest price for membership - and claim this Walmart Plus freebie.