Walmart Plus Weekend sale: 25 deals on TVs, Apple, Keurig, vacuums, toys and more

The Walmart Plus Weekend sale is on its second day with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and toys from brands like Apple, LG, Keurig, Roomba, and more. The Walmart Plus Weekend is offering some of the best deals we've seen all year, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains for you just below.

As with Amazon's own Prime Day, the Walmart Plus weekend sale is only open to Walmart Plus members only. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month - or $98 per year and perks include unlimited free delivery for groceries, savings of up to 10 cents per gallon of gas, six months of Spotify Premium for free, plus a welcome $20 gift card with your first purchase.

(opens in new tab) Sign up for Walmart Plus for $12.95/month (opens in new tab)

Walmart Plus membership gives you exclusive access to the Walmart Plus Weekend deals - with up to 40% off top tech, toys and more - and you'll get a $20 gift card too. Additional perks of the service include free delivery and shipping, cheaper fuel prices, same-day grocery delivery and more.

So what are some of today's best deals? Our favorite bargains include LG's brilliant 65-inch C1 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,549 (opens in new tab), Apple's powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $399 (opens in new tab), and this 65-inch 4K TV from Sony marked down to $698 (opens in new tab).



If you're looking for appliance deals, Walmart has the best-selling Keurig K-Select coffee maker on sale for just $49 (opens in new tab), this Gourmia air fryer marked down to $59 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Shark cordless pet vacuum on sale for $59 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of our top deal picks from the Walmart Plus Weekend sale below, and keep in mind, the four-day event ends on Sunday, and you might not see record-low prices like this until the November Black Friday sale.

Walmart Plus Weekend sale: top 25 deals

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,549.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $950 - The Walmart Plus Weekend sales event has the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than Amazon's current deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Compact Pod Coffee Maker: $89 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – If you need a straightforward pod coffee machine then don't miss this massive 45% saving on the Keurig K-Compact Pod Coffee Maker. It can brew your favorite drinks in under a minute and in three different cup sizes all at a simple touch of a button. Its compact size means it won't take up too much space on your worktop, too. All for a bargain price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $849 $499 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is getting a massive $350 discount at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale which bring the price down to a record-low of $499. You're getting a powerful all-around device with a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming gaming, and graphic design.

(opens in new tab) Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer: $99 $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – Here's a terrific price for a budget air fryer if you wanted to try one of the hot kitchen gadgets for yourself. It has a large 8qt capacity that can prepare meals for the whole family and 12 one-touch cooking functions for ease of use. The basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, too, for easy cleaning.

(opens in new tab) KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set: $399 $249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Your kids will have fun all summer long with this outdoor Kidkraft Ainsley swing set that's on sale for just $249 at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. The wooden outdoor set has it all - a slide, chalk wall, canopy, and rock wall, along with the two swings.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i1+ (1551) Robot Vacuum: $599.99 $347 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Walmart's Plus Weekend sale has this iRobot Roomba i3+ on sale for $347. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) Little Tikes Fish 'n Splash Water Table: $48.85 $29.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A summer must-have if you have little ones, Walmart has this Little Tikes water table marked down to just $29.88 at the Weekend Plus sale. The water table includes a tipping fishbowl and an eight-piece fish accessory set for hours of endless fun.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED A1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $896 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $803.99 - The Walmart Plus sale has incredible TV deals like the LG OLED G1 display which is on sale for a record-low price of $896. That's a massive $800 discount and the best deal we've ever seen. The A1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $699 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – This 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has got a huge discount in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. It features an impressive set of components for the price, including an Intel i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD, making it one of the best cheap laptop deals (opens in new tab) you can buy. It may feature a last-generation processor, but it's still capable of excellent all-around performance: whether that's general everyday use, work or media streaming.

(opens in new tab) PowerXL Vortex Pro Plus 10Qt Air Fryer: $129 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're looking for a quick, easy, and not to mention healthier way to prepare delicious meals in your kitchen, then consider getting an air fryer. This PowerXL Vortex features 10 easy-to-use presets, as well as enough room for two shelves at a time. It's also got a full third of the price off right now thanks to the Walmart Memorial Day sale.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum: $279 $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than rival Dyson, and excellent for that tricky pet hair and hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice if you're looking for a do-it-all vacuum as it's both powerful enough to do floors and easily converts into a hand-held mode.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch X80J 4K TV: $1,399.95 $698 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $702 – Here's a massive price cut on the 65-inch Sony A80J 4K TV that brings the high-end set back to its lowest ever price. As well as support for 4K resolutions, this model comes with Dolby Vision HDR that delivers superior lighting, richer blacks and more vivid colors. This is a great option for watching films and shows without paying the full premium price for an OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (64GB): $459 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Today's price on the iPad mini at Walmart is just $10 off its cheapest ever and a great little deal if you're looking for a new tablet. With a powerful chip, fantastic premium design, and gorgeous 8-inch display, the iPad mini is the perfect choice if you're looking for a decent slate that's easy to carry everywhere.

(opens in new tab) Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill: $124 $107 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Why spend big on a grill when you can get a super-solid piece of kit like this Expert Grill model? Not only is it decently sized, but this charcoal grill features a heavy-duty cast-iron build that's going to last - and be easy to clean when you're done. It's also got a built-in thermometer, which is a handy feature you don't often find on super-cheap models.

(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop: $369 $249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – Here's an excellent 14-inch budget laptop in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale. As well as an impressive seven-hour battery life, the main highlight is the inclusion of a 1TB hard drive. That's loads of room for files, photos, videos and applications – and it's also a lot more storage than the majority of similar devices at this price point. The 4GB of RAM is a little underwhelming, but if you only need a basic laptop for light use, general browsing and schoolwork, then this is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) RCA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $439 $278 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Walmart's always great for cheap TVs and today's best Memorial Day TV deal at the retailer is on this 55-inch RCA. Decently sized, the cheap 4K display still manages to pack in support for HDR, voice assistant compatibility (via LG's thinQ AI), and a whole lot of your favorite streaming apps built right in. If you're looking for a feature-packed TV that doesn't break the bank, this one's a great option.

(opens in new tab) HP 17.3-inch laptop: $679 $489 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $190 – If you need a cheap laptop with a larger screen this HP boasts a significant 17.3-inch display. The spec is rounded out with solid all-purpose performance in mind, thanks to the Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and large 512GB SSD. Getting all three of those in a laptop for under $500 is an absolute steal.

(opens in new tab) Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard: $114 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $35 – You can save almost a third off the price of this Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard in the Walmart Plus Weekend Sale. It's a good price for a basic entry-level hoverboard if you or a youngster want to give the self-balancing tech a try. This is a rugged and versatile option from one of the big manufacturers that will last up to five hours on a maximum charge.

(opens in new tab) Shark IQ Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: $499 $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – Robot vacuums sound great in theory but it's easy to be put off when they can be so expensive. If you've had the eye on the tech but haven't been willing to pay the extortionate prices, here's a huge $200 off a robovac from top brand Shark. It has excellent features for the price, too, including an anti-hair wrap brushroll, self-emptying base, room mapping and the option to control the vacuum using your voice or a phone app.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Walmart has dropped the price of the 2020 iPad Air 4 to just $399 in this weekend's exclusive sale for Walmart Plus members. This is a huge price cut that brings the last generation Apple tablet back down to its lowest ever price. Even though it's slightly older, it's still a powerful device thanks to the A14 Bionic chip and stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – Even with falling graphics card prices (opens in new tab), it can still be better to buy a pre-built PC right now in order to make a substantial saving. This HP Pavilion is an excellent option in the Walmart Plus Weekend sale if you need a machine that can comfortably handle modern games at 1080p. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and an RTX 3060 – that GPU would usually cost around $400 by itself. The 256GB SSD is a little small, but it can be upgraded easily and cheaply.

(opens in new tab) Samsung A50 Soundbar: $179 $129 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Even a budget soundbar can dramatically improve the audio quality of movies and shows compared to your TV's in-built speakers. This Samsung A50 is slightly more expensive than the cheapest options, but it's still a good price for a soundbar with included subwoofer for more impactful bass.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $127 - A great budget laptop option in today's Walmart Plus sale, you can get this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $98. Perfect for students, the lightweight and durable laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a long battery life.

(opens in new tab) DualSense Wireless Controller: $74.99 $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – There's a $15 discount on all PS5 DualSense controllers at Walmart that brings the accessory down to its cheapest price yet. This even includes the most recent Galactic Purple and Nova Pink versions, so now's a great time to save on a spruced up second controller for your console

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $699 $594 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $105 - A super-cheap gaming laptop, this MSI GF63 at Walmart should still get you some decent performance on a budget thanks to its Intel Core i5-10300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are super-basic specs now for 2022 but will still suffice if you're setting your sights on lower-requirement games such as Minecraft or other indy titles.

See more of today's best cheap TV deals and the best laptop deals happening right now.