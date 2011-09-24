This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

The world of tech might be on tenterhooks awaiting the launch of a new iPhone, but we're not treading water.

Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray review

The Xperia Arc was the flagship of 2011's Sony Ericsson mobile range.Arriving in the spring, it became the skinny poster girl for the Swedish-Japanese hybrid, showing off its amazing screen presence with the help of the Sony Reality Display (the bit that reproduces colour on the screen and makes it look great) but in the Xperia Ray, Sony Ericsson has gone for a smaller model. Think smaller and thinner than you expect, then shave a bit more off your dimensions. That's what you get.

Sony KDL-55HX823 review

High up in Sony's "Cinematic" HX Series and just 27mm deep, this Edge LED-backlit LCD TV is a high-end choice indeed. Despite the likes of LG, Toshiba and Philips moving towards the cheaper passive 3D system that requires £1 3D specs, Sony has decided to stick with the trusted – although pricier and somewhat inconvenient – active shutter 3D system on the KDL-55HX823, which arrives with one pair of 3D glasses.But could this be one of Sony's last efforts at active shutter 3D before it follows the others into the passive 3D TV arena?

ASRock Fatal1ty 990FX Professional review

You can understand when Fatal1ty endorses a 1337 gaming mouse, but when a motherboard is emblazoned with the fatal one's name and face, it sends a slightly more confusing message.Is it a no-compromise AMD 990FX-based board capable of outperforming any other with raw performance and features? Or is it a stripped down racing car of a board, equipped with only the features you need? A quick glance over the ASRock Fatal1ty 990FX Professional's spec sheet reveals it's definitely the former.

Dell U2412M review

The U2412M from Dell might look like a P2411H Professional series, but there's one important difference: it's an IPS screen, not a TN. That means better colour representation, better viewing angle and a higher price. The depth of blacks and brightness of whites onscreen were instantly noticeable, but even though we put the U2412M through its paces using some high-colour HD video, it didn't disappoint, rendering 16.7 million colours.

Hands on: Nikon J1 review

Nikon's new compact system cameras, or, to use its parlance, ACIL cameras, were finally unveiled after months of speculation and internet rumours. Releasing not one, but two cameras onto the market, the J1 is the V1's smaller brother featuring a smaller body design. It loses the electronic viewfinder but does gain a built-in flash. Other than the aesthetics of the camera, the J1's interior specifications are almost identical to the V1. They both use the new CX format sensor, EXPEED 3 processor and Nikon 1 mount. We spent some time with a pre-production J1 to see how it works, how it feels and what you can expect from the camera when the final version is available to buy.

