This weekend's best Nintendo Switch deals: save on Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda and many more

You'll find a massive range of Nintendo Switch deals offering savings on games and accessories this weekend. That means there's plenty of discounts to take advantage of right now, whether you've been waiting for that one game to drop its price or you're looking to stock up your library with some classics.

Highlights include $10 price cuts on some of the biggest titles to hit the system so far. Most of these offers come from Best Buy, which is shaving that $59.99 MSRP down to $49.99 on everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, over at Walmart you'll find Super Mario Odyssey available for just $38.88 (was $59.99) and Amazon is offering big collections of both BioShock and Borderlands under $30 right now as well.

Not only that, but there's a range of accessories also on sale in this weekend's Nintendo Switch deals. You'll find the Pro Controller down to its lowest price yet at just $59 (was $69.99) and Ring Fit Adventure available for $69.99 as well (was $79.99).

This weekend's best Nintendo Switch deals

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $38.88 at Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey is the latest canonical 3D Mario game to hit our systems, and launching alongside the console back in 2017 it's taken a few years for price drops to start. Thankfully, though, you'll find one of those discounts available in Walmart's Nintendo Switch deals.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

You haven't got much longer to grab a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars before Nintendo pulls it. This anniversary compilation of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy will be withdrawn from the market on March 31, so save $10 while you can.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

The price of Immortals Fenyx Rising has finally dropped to meet the PS5 and Xbox Series X discounts we've been seeing on this game. That means you can dive into this massive open world adventure for just $30 right now.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze at Best Buy. Though it came out a good few years ago now, we haven't seen too much movement on that price tag, so if you're after some speedy platforming this discount is offering excellent value.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're feeling nostalgic, a trip back to Koholint Island may be just the trick. You can grab $10 off this 2019 remake of Link's Awakening at Best Buy this weekend.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Best Buy this weekend - a game that hasn't seen too many discounts in the US since its launch. If you're looking to get as much multiplayer action in as possible, this is an excellent buy right now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate doesn't see too many discounts. The classic beat 'em up has rarely dropped its price since launch, which makes this $10 discount in Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch deals all the more impressive.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A $10 discount is a great price cut on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We have seen it drop a little cheaper so far in 2021, but that was an incredibly rare offer, so if you missed out back then you've got another chance to score a saving this weekend.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 3 is another rarely discounted title seeing $10 off this weekend. The ghost adventure can be played solo, but is much better enjoyed with a gooigi friend by your side. There's a wealth of multiplayer co-op and competitive minigame content to get through as well as the main story - and Luigi's Mansion 3 remains one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years.

Bioshock: The Collection: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on this collection including Bioshock: Remastered, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite on Nintendo Switch. This price has been around for a little while now, but we have seen it jumping around over the last few months, so we wouldn't take it for granted.

Borderlands Legendary Collection: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Pick up this compilation of Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel for just $29.99 at Amazon. We had grown used to this sales price, however it's shot back up to MSRP over the last few weeks. You'll find it back on sale at Amazon this weekend, with a $20 saving.

Mario Kart Live: Home Tour: $99.99 $85.95 at Amazon

We had previously enjoyed an $89 sales price on this AR Mario Kart experience, but Amazon has just sunk the cost even further down to $85. That's an incredible offer, but one you might need to move quickly to take advantage of.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to its record low sales price at Amazon, with a $10 discount offering up the official gamepad for just $59. That's an excellent price if you're looking for a more traditional experience when your Switch console is docked.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can even save $10 on Ring Fit Adventure in Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch game deals. That leaves us with an excellent $69.99 sales price on the workout game, and considering stock was so low on this peripheral over the course of last year that's definite cause for celebration.

