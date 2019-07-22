Virgin TV finally gets Amazon Prime Video

Good news for Virgin Media customers: if you have a Virgin TV set-top box, you'll now have access to the Amazon Prime Video app.

That means no more hooking up your laptop to the TV over HDMI, or weeping over the low resolution of your smartphone when watching Good Omens, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or any number of Amazon Prime TV shows and Amazon Prime movies.

If you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, all you have to do is log in though Virgin Media's smart TV interface on your telly, and you'll have access to the whole catalogue of shows, films, and documentaries through the service.

The app has been downloaded via a firmware update to all Virgin TV V6 set top boxes in the UK, which are Virgin Media's current generation of streaming players. If your box has been switched off for a few days – for whatever reason – it may need to download upon connection to the internet, but the functionality should be there for everyone.

Amazon Prime Video is now on more platforms than ever – including Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, and obviously Amazon's own Fire TV streaming stick.

That's a good thing, too. Whether or not you currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, choice is still key – and you never want to be locked out of switching to a new streaming service because of a hardware purchase you made months or years beforehand.

Not sure what you get with an Amazon Prime subscription? Check out the shipping, streaming, and discount perks available through the service in our Amazon Prime review.